Centre restores RoDTEP scheme benefits to shield exporters amid West Asia conflict

The government on Monday restored the rates and value caps under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for all eligible export products with effect from March 23, 2026, as per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry notification.

This came in view of the evolving geopolitical situation and its implications for maritime trade, the report stated.

The restored rates shall be those that were in force as on February 22, 2026, thereby withdrawing the earlier restriction of 50 per cent imposed vide Notification No. 60/2025-26 dated February 23, 2026.

The present notification supersedes the aforesaid notification dated February 23, 2026, along with the corrigendum dated February 24, 2026, except in respect of actions already taken prior to such supersession.

This step is intended to provide timely support to Indian exporters facing elevated freight costs and war-related trade risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and the wider West Asia maritime corridor.

The decision reflects the government’s continued commitment to ensuring a stable, responsive and supportive policy environment for exporters, while sustaining India’s export competitiveness in a challenging global environment.