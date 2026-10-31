Centre scraps petrol export levy, raises diesel duty to Rs 11.5 per litre

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Centre has scrapped the special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol exports while raising the levy on high-speed diesel to Rs 11.5 per litre and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 11 per litre, according to notifications issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The revised rates have come into effect from October 31, the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

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Under the new notification, the SAED on petrol exports has been reduced to nil from Rs 2.5 per litre, while the levy on high-speed diesel exports has been increased to Rs 11.5 per litre from Rs 8.5 per litre.

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Separately, Notification No. 56/2026-Central Excise has raised the SAED applicable to ATF to Rs 11 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre.

The Centre introduced export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF from March 27, 2026, amid the West Asia crisis, with the stated objective of ensuring domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports.

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The duties were introduced as international energy prices and supply uncertainties raised concerns over the availability of petroleum products in the domestic market. The government has been reviewing the applicable rates every fortnight, taking into account average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF during the period since the previous review.

The rates have consequently undergone several revisions since their introduction, reflecting movements in international prices. The previous revision, effective October 16, had fixed the SAED on petrol exports at Rs 2.5 per litre, diesel at Rs 8.5 per litre and ATF at Rs 10.5 per litre.

The latest changes, therefore, remove the levy on petrol exports while increasing the duties applicable to diesel and ATF exports.

The notifications have been issued by the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

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