Centre set to borrow Rs 8.20 lakh crore in first half of FY26

The Central Government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday finalised to borrow Rs 8.20 lakh crore through issuance of dated securities for the first half of FY 2026-27, according to statement released by the Finance Ministry.

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Gross Market Borrowings in BE 2026-27 was Rs 17.20 lakh crore. Since the Budget presentation, switches of government security (G-Sec) were conducted, reducing gross market borrowing to Rs 16.09 lakh crore.

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"Of Rs 16.09 lakh crore, Rs 8.20 lakh crore (51 per cent) is planned to be borrowed in H1 through issuance of dated securities, including Rs 15,000 crore of Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs)," it said.

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The Gross Market Borrowings of Rs 8.20 lakh crore shall be completed through 26 weekly auctions. The market borrowing will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30, 40 and 50 year securities. The share of borrowing (including SGrBs) under different maturities will be: 3-year (8.1 percent), 5-year (15.4 percent), 7-year (8.1 percent), 10-year (29.0 percent), 15-year (14.5 percent), 30-year (7.3 percent), 40-year (8.0 percent) and 50-year (9.6 percent).

The government will carry out switching/buyback of securities to smoothen the redemption profile. It will continue to reserve the right to exercise greenshoe option to retain an additional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the securities indicated in the auction notifications.

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Weekly borrowing through issuance of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) in the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2026-27 is expected to be Rs 24,000 crore for 12 weeks with issuance of Rs 12,000 crore under 91-day T-Bills, Rs 6,000 crore under 182-day T-Bills and Rs 6,000 crore under 364- day T-Bills

To take care of temporary mismatches in government accounts, the RBI has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for first half of FY 2026-27 at Rs 2.50 lakh crore.