Centre to bring aviation turbine fuel inclusion in GST for discussion in next Council meet: FM Sitharaman

Currently, the central government levies excise duty on ATF while state governments charge VAT

Centre to bring aviation turbine fuel inclusion in GST for discussion in next Council meet: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

The Centre will move the issue of bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the GST net for discussion in the next meeting of the GST Council, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, while noting that rising global fuel prices are a “concern”.

When the GST was introduced on July 1, 2017, amalgamating over a dozen central and state levies, five commodities of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel and ATF were kept out of its purview given the revenue dependence of the central and state governments on this sector.

Sitharaman, in a post-Budget discussion with industry chamber Assocham, said a final decision of inclusion of ATF in GST will be taken by the Council, which comprises finance ministers from central and state governments.

“It is not with ... (the Centre) alone, it has got to go to the GST Council. The next time we meet in the Council, I will put it on the table for them to discuss it,” she said. The next meeting of the Council is expected by either in end-February or in March.

Sitharaman was responding to views expressed by SpiceJet Founder Ajay Singh where he sought the support of the Union finance minister in bringing ATF under the GST regime.

“Oil is at USD 90, the rupee is at 75 to a dollar and, therefore, the civil aviation sector has become chronically ill. Your kind support (in bringing ATF into GST) in this process will be extremely helpful,” Singh said.

Currently, the central government levies excise duty on ATF while state governments charge VAT. These taxes, with excise duty, in particular, have been raised periodically with rising oil prices.

Including oil products in GST will not just help companies set off tax that they paid on input but will also bring about uniformity in taxation on the fuels in the country.

“Of course just not for the airline but the global price of fuel is now a concern for all of us, more so for airlines which have not seen a complete head-up post the pandemic,” Sitharaman said.

She said she will speak with the banks to see what best can be done for the airline sector. “You also spoke about the industry status to be given so that it can help attain better banking assistance. I will have a word with banks on that,” she said.

Singh in his remark had said banks instead of being supportive to stressed sectors are withdrawing facilities from these sectors. “So, I request that there should be a message of support from the government.

“If for a period of 2/3 years these sectors could be put under priority lending or infra category that would help because today the banks are not there when we need them, they are in sectors which are doing well and that’s creating a great deal of stress,” Singh added.

In her response, Sitharaman said, “There are serious problems for you, I understand. Just as we were thinking that the airline industry is going to revive we had Omicron come in and more than anything else states being very, very cautious have brought in again severe restrictions in movement of people and...internationally too the quarantine requirements are really hurting the airline industry just at a time when you are likely seeing a revival”.

With regard to issues faced by the renewable energy sector, the minister said there is a need for more coordination between the states and the Centre and the difficulties that the sector faces because of legacy problems will be addressed first so that more investments can be attracted.

“There are still very entrenched problems in this sector and that is what we are trying, layer by layer, to clear and the power minister is working together with all of us.

“Hopefully, the difficulties that the sector faces because of legacy problems we will address that and get that cleared out of the way so that futuristic finance and possibilities for better partnership can be worked out. This is not going to be long drawn. We would like to quickly sort this out,” Sitharaman said.

She said the power ministry is already working with the states to sort out the energy sector problems so that the commitments given in Glasgow by the Prime Minister are honoured.

In his address at the COP26 in Glasgow in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a bold pledge that India will achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and asserted that it is the only country that is delivering in letter and spirit the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

In his address at the Assocham post budget conference, ReNew Power Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha said the boldest step was allocating Rs 19,500 crore in the Budget for the solar PLI scheme. It will position India as a great alternative manufacturing destination to China, he said.

“I would suggest creation of a domestic carbon market, because if we really want to move forward on penalizing corporates and the people who consume carbon, then I think it would be really good to have a price on carbon,” Sinha added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM candidate for Punjab

3
Haryana

ITBP assistant commandant, accused in Rs 125-crore fraud case, surrenders in Gurugram court

4
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

5
Sports

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

6
Chandigarh

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

7
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

8
J & K

6 new Assembly segments in Jammu, one in Kashmir

9
Nation Ground report

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland's bellwether villages

10
Punjab Election

Punjab polls 2022: Badal away, Chautala, Harsimrat hold fort in Lambi

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi prepares to announce Congress party's CM candidate for Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

Rahul Gandhi makes public the chief ministerial face at a vi...

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Two-day national mourning, state funeral for the singing leg...

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

She breathed her last at ripe 92 but she lives as much in he...

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains reach Shivaji Park in Mumbai ahead of last rites

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours

Draped in tricolour, her final journey began in a truck from...

An artist born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

An artiste born but once in centuries: Tributes pour in for singing legend Lata Mangeshkar

'Nightingale of India' started her career at the age of 13 i...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Army seeks 80,000 ballistic helmets to protect troops against high velocity bullets

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Paint store gutted in fire in Ludhiana

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!