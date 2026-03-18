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Home / Business / Centre to expand insurance coverage to 25,000 gram panchayats, says FM Sitharaman

Centre to expand insurance coverage to 25,000 gram panchayats, says FM Sitharaman

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:56 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Central Government plans to expand insurance coverage to 25,000 gram panchayats as part of a targeted effort to increase insurance penetration in rural areas.

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Addressing the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said gram panchayats would now serve as the focal unit of measurement for rural obligations and coverage.

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“In December 2025, we brought in a Bill whereby we increased the FDI limit to 100 per cent, primarily to enhance penetration and deepen the insurance market,” she told the House. She said, “In that connection, I would like to inform that 25,000 gram panchayats will be covered this time, with the gram panchayat as the focal centre, looking at insurance coverage in and around that area.”

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