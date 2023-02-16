Centre to keep focus on more capex: FM

New Delhi, February 15
The Central government is ensuring that public expenditure continues to grow to have a desired multiplier effect on all sectors, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a post-Budget interaction with industry chamber PHDCCI here on Wednesday.
“For the past three to four years, there has been a consistent emphasis on public capital expenditure, such as in last year’s Budget, and this year’s Budget has seen a 30% increase in capital expenditure. This is the first time in many years that the capital expenditure has reached a double-digit amount, making it the clear focus of this Budget,” she said.
Key to growth
Consistently for the past three-four years, the emphasis has been given on public capital expenditure. We have kept that up in this Budget...capital expenditure, clearly can be said as a real focus of this Budget. —Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
“However, we must also ensure that we take care of those who need it most. In addition, our major focus should be on MSMEs, which are important job creators,” the Finance Minister added.
PHDCCI president Saket Dalmia lauded the government’s focus on short-term needs of the economy and the long-term vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. He said the rise in farm incomes and well-established linkage of the agriculture sector with industry will be a stepping stone towards achieving our goal of inclusive development.
