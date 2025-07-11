Centre to offer SASCI scheme to Meghalaya for redevelopment: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing a public gathering in Shillong, Meghalaya, said that the government will offer the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) to Meghalaya to assist the state in the process of redevelopment.

Under this Scheme, the government will provide 50-year interest-free loans to the state government. Additionally, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also announced some projects in Meghalaya under the SASCI scheme.

The minister is on a 4-day visit to the northeastern state of India, where she will interact with Industry stakeholders, beneficiaries of the payment ecosystem service program and many others in the upcoming days.

Among the major projects, the redevelopment of the iconic Lake Umiam has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 99 crore. Another Rs 99 crore has been earmarked for the development of a modern MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) infrastructure at Mawkhanu, for which the foundation stone has already been laid.

In a major boost to sports infrastructure, a world-class football stadium is proposed at Mawkhanu with a massive investment of Rs 732 crore under the SASCI scheme.

Further, to promote women's safety and support working professionals, a network of working women's hostels is planned in Shillong, Jowai, Byrnihat, and Tura at a total cost of Rs 132 crore. To enhance digital access and learning in remote areas, the state has constructed and inaugurated 75 digital libraries out of the 750 sanctioned, with a total project cost of Rs 162 crore.

Outside of the SASCI Scheme, the foundation stone for the construction of the Office cum Residential complex of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Unsawli, New Shillong. Project Cost: Rs 256 crore.

The foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA)-NE Chapter, Umsawli, has been laid. Project cost: Rs 100.95 crore," posted on the social media 'X' by Nirmala Sitharaman Office.

While addressing a public program in the state capital, Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted that under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, 8.64 lakh bank accounts have been opened, driving financial inclusion across the state.

Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana has seen 5.5 lakh enrolments for life insurance cover. In contrast, nearly 1 lakh individuals have availed of accidental insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Over 1.5 lakh houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana, significantly improving housing access for the underprivileged.

In the water and sanitation sector, the Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water connections to 5.3 lakh rural households, increasing rural tap water coverage from just 4,550 households in 2019 to an impressive 82.85 per cent as of July 2025.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), over 3 lakh rural households have been provided with toilets, reinforcing the goal of achieving total sanitation.

More than 3 lakh LPG connections have been released under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, improving access to clean cooking fuel for women and rural families. (ANI)

