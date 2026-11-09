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Home / Business / Centre to promote local production of 100 products in FY28 budget

Centre to promote local production of 100 products in FY28 budget

These products might consist of items from industries like automotive parts, chemicals, and machinery

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:34 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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The government is expected to extend the support initiatives in the upcoming budget to enhance domestic production of 100 products, including intermediates and capital goods from various sectors, said an official who is privy to the matter.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, has finalised an initiative to identify 100 products that India significantly relies on imports for.

These products might consist of items from industries like automotive parts, chemicals, and machinery.

The official said that the identification process was finalised following extensive discussions with different ministries and the private sector.

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“The initiative focuses on boosting local production and minimising reliance on imports. These products are either currently not produced in India or are not being produced adequately at this time. The aim is to increase production for both local and international markets,” the official said.

The ministry planned to provide this information to the finance ministry as a component of its Budget (2027-28) proposals.

Support initiatives may encompass financial and non-financial measures, assistance for research and development, trade and tariff interventions, and enhancement of testing and certification capabilities.

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The Union Budget for 2027-28 is expected to be unveiled on February 1, next year.

According to data from the commerce ministry, India’s imports of chemicals increased by 10.5 per cent to USD 16.1 billion in the period of April to September 2026-27.

The incoming shipments of dyeing/tanning/colouring materials increased by approximately 30 per cent to USD 2.7 billion during the same timeframe.

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Likewise, imports of machinery (both electrical and non-electrical) and transport equipment increased by 15.5 per cent and 9.21 per cent to USD 34.1 billion and USD 18.21 billion, respectively, during the initial half of this fiscal year.

Furthermore, the government is implementing various measures to enhance local production. These measures consist of production-linked incentive programs for 14 sectors; PM GatiShakti and the National Logistics Policy; along with Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA).

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