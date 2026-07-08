Centre urges Odisha to boost seafood exports through value addition, infrastructure expansion

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Centre has asked Odisha to strengthen its fisheries value chain by expanding processing infrastructure, promoting high-value aquaculture and improving export competitiveness, as it seeks to unlock the state's untapped seafood export potential and support India's Blue Economy ambitions.

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Chairing a review meeting on fisheries and aquaculture schemes in Bhubaneswar, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh urged the Odisha government to foster closer collaboration among fishers, fish farmers, exporters, cooperatives, Fisheries Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) and other stakeholders to improve value addition and expand exports.

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"He emphasized the need to enhance capacity building, promote value addition through modern processing, and diversify fish species and fisheries products to improve competitiveness, expand export opportunities, and increase incomes across the fisheries sector," the Ministry of Fisheries said.

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The ministry added that Odisha has emerged as a major fisheries hub with fish production reaching 12.70 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26, supporting more than 16 lakh fishers and generating Rs 5,429 crore in seafood exports. It added that projects worth over Rs 1,301 crore have been approved for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), covering fish production, infrastructure development, technology adoption, fisher welfare and post-harvest facilities.

The review identified infrastructure development, technology adoption and institutional convergence as key priorities for accelerating growth. Discussions focused on expanding hatcheries, fishing harbours, landing centres, cold-chain and processing facilities while promoting high-value species such as scampi, seabass, pompano and tilapia to improve productivity, profitability and export competitiveness.

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The ministry also called for closer coordination between central and state governments, research institutions and financial agencies to improve project implementation, expand access to institutional credit and strengthen market linkages which would help transform Odisha into a leading fisheries and aquaculture hub while contributing to India's long-term Blue Economy strategy. (ANI)

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