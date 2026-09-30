The Central Government's fiscal deficit was recorded at Rs 7.1 lakh crore at the end of the August, accounting for 41.9 per cent of the annual target, according to the data published by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.

The deficit stood at 38.1 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2025-26 in the same period last year.

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In absolute figures, the fiscal deficit, or the difference between government spending and income, stood at Rs 7,10,249 crore for the April-August span of 2026-27.

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As per the CGA data, the Centre's net tax revenue until August 2026 reached roughly Rs 8.38 lakh crore, which is 29.2 per cent of the corresponding BE for 2026-27 of total receipts.

During the same timeframe of the prior fiscal year, the net tax revenue stood at 28.6 percent of that year's budget estimate.

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The monthly accounts data indicated that total spending in the initial five months was approximately Rs 20.78 lakh crore, which is 38.9 per cent of the BE. In the same period last year, it stood at 37.1 per cent of BE.

The government has established a fiscal deficit goal of 4.3 per cent of GDP or Rs 16.96 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal year.