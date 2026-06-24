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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Century Real Estate, one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers, has announced Century Immencity, a 50+ acre mixed-use development in Jakkur, North Bengaluru, designed to become a landmark lifestyle address on the International Airport Road corridor. The project brings together commercial spaces, premium residences, high-street retail, hospitality, food, culture, open spaces and curated lifestyle experiences within one integrated urban ecosystem.

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North Bengaluru is moving beyond being a connectivity-led corridor to becoming one of Bengaluru's most important business, residential and lifestyle growth centres. This transformation is being supported by airport-led development, improvements to road infrastructure, and planned metro connectivity. Key infrastructure initiatives such as the Satellite Town Ring Road, Bengaluru Business Corridor and improved connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport are further strengthening the region's long-term potential. Jakkur's strategic location, proximity to established and fast-growing catchments such as Hebbal, Yelahanka, Thanisandra, Sahakarnagar and Hennur, and access to large contiguous land parcels create a rare opportunity to shape a destination of this scale and ambition.

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Century Immencity has been envisioned as an integrated destination where business, living and lifestyle work together from the outset. Being developed in collaboration with DP Architects, Singapore and BDP Landscape, London, the project brings global design thinking and mixed-use benchmarking to North Bengaluru. Inspired by leading international urban districts such as Hudson Yards, Canary Wharf and other modern global ecosystems.

In terms of scale, Century Immencity will comprise close to 10 million sq. ft. of commercial leasing, alongside expansive residential and high-street retail development, complemented by a proposed 5-star hospitality development. The development will be introduced in phases, with Phase 1 comprising approximately 1 million sq. ft. each of residential and commercial development already under construction. Planned as a high-intensity business and lifestyle destination, Century Immencity is expected to attract a strong mix of Fortune 500 companies, GCCs, global enterprises, premium couture, F&B and hospitality brands. The campus will also include a planned metro station within the development, further strengthening access for professionals, residents and visitors. At maturity, Immencity is expected to support over 1 lakh professionals, while creating a strong economic and social anchor for one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing corridors.

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Designed as a city within a city, Century Immencity brings together the key elements of modern urban life within one integrated destination. With premium residences, Grade A commercial spaces, high-street retail, hospitality, dining, open spaces and curated lifestyle experiences planned within a single ecosystem, the development is intended to offer residents, professionals and visitors the comfort of having work, leisure, convenience and community close at hand. The idea is to create a self-sustaining urban environment where the everyday experience is elevated, seamless and complete, reducing the need to step out frequently for workday conveniences, social engagements or lifestyle needs.

Its location in Jakkur on North Bengaluru's Airport Road corridor further strengthens its appeal as a premium business and lifestyle address. With Kempegowda International Airport located within a convenient driving distance, Immencity is well-positioned for global enterprises, senior leadership teams, business travellers and expatriate professionals who require efficient airport access while avoiding the city's heavier traffic corridors. The development also offers strong connectivity to Bengaluru's established business districts, with the CBD reachable in approximately 45 minutes. The upcoming Blue Line metro is expected to significantly improve access between North Bengaluru, the airport corridor, Whitefield and the IT hubs along Outer Ring Road. This combination of airport proximity, future metro connectivity and integrated mixed-use planning positions Century Immencity as a world-class urban destination for businesses, residents and visitors alike.

The residential component will feature an intentionally limited collection of 334 Neo Luxe residences, including 3&4 bed homes ranging from 2,200 sq. ft. to 3,020 sq. ft., along with exclusive penthouses.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr P. Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate, said, "Century Immencity is envisioned as a landmark development for North Bengaluru, shaped by the scale and momentum of the airport corridor. We intend to create an ecosystem inspired by the world's finest global campuses, where the best of international design, commerce, hospitality and lifestyle converge in one destination. Our vision is to build a future-ready urban environment that supports how businesses scale, how professionals spend their day, and how families experience a more connected way of living. With its location, scale and planning approach, Century Immencity reflects Century Real Estate's commitment to building future-ready urban communities that create long-term value for Bengaluru."

The commercial component of Century Immencity is designed for leading global and domestic enterprises, including Fortune 500 occupiers and GCCs. The development draws from a human-centric planning philosophy, where business, mobility, landscape and everyday experiences are designed to work seamlessly together. With a largely vehicle-free campus, pedestrian-first movement, shaded walkways, electric internal transport and thoughtfully planned public realms, the project prioritises comfort, accessibility and ease of movement. Sustainability is embedded into the planning logic, with 75% open spaces, including over 35 acres of curated open space for residents, professionals and visitors, along with native tree retention, green buffers and climate-responsive design. Guided by Platinum LEED-aligned development principles, Century Immencity is being planned as an efficient, responsible and future-ready urban environment.

As North Bengaluru enters its next phase of growth, Century Immencity is positioned to become a defining urban anchor, drawing businesses, residents, visitors and communities into a destination designed for both daily convenience and long-term value creation.

About Century Real Estate Holdings Private Limited:

Founded by Dr P Dayananda Pai and Shri P Satish Pai in 1973, Century Real Estate is an integrated, full-service real estate development company. With a rich legacy of 50+ years, Century Real Estate is regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in South India. At the helm of affairs since 2003 is Mr P. Ravindra Pai, the Managing Director. The company has a land bank of over 3000 acres and a development portfolio of over 25 million sq. ft., comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships. The company owns among the most prime lands and real estate in the region. Century Real Estate has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with many of its new projects getting sold out within a few months of launch - a testament to the demand for the company's high-quality and new-age offerings. It has also won numerous awards for its new-age product design, differentiated marketing campaigns, customer experience, and its people-culture initiatives.

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