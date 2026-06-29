CEO Santosh Shukla was honored by Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Shri Goswami Ji at the 10th UK Parliament Summit of the World Book of Records

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London [UK], June 29: The 10th World Book of Records Summit was successfully held at the UK Parliament, bringing together distinguished parliamentarians, policymakers, spiritual leaders, academicians, diplomats, and eminent personalities from across the globe to celebrate excellence, leadership, humanitarian service, and international cooperation.

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Marking a significant milestone in its international journey, the summit served as a prestigious platform for meaningful dialogue on leadership, cultural diplomacy, interfaith harmony, education, social responsibility, and the global recognition of outstanding achievements.

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On this special occasion, Santosh Shukla, Chief Executive Officer of World Book of Records, was honoured for his exceptional contribution towards promoting global excellence, cultural harmony, and humanitarian initiatives.

The honour was jointly conferred by HH Swami Suryananda, Head Priest of the Skanda Vale Community, United Kingdom; HDH Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri, 14th Gadipati (Spiritual Leader) of the Shashthpeeth and Founder of the Vaishnav Interfaith Pushtimargiy Organisation (VIPO), India; and HH Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder and Spiritual Leader of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, United Kingdom.

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The summit was hosted by Gareth Bacon MP, Member of Parliament for Orpington, along with Santosh Shukla, Chief Executive Officer of World Book of Records. The proceedings were presided over by Virendra Sharma, senior Labour Party leader.

The prestigious gathering witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Rakesh K. Shukla, Chief Advisor to Prayagraj Mahakumbh, India; Dr. Zora Singh, Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University; Konda Surekha, Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments, Government of Telangana; Mahendrasinh C. Jadeja "Dada", Chairman - International Business, SACCI; Angie Beasley, Director of Miss England Limited; Raj Mishra, Mayor of Wellingborough; Rahul Richhariya, Congress leader from India; Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP Crime, Madhya Pradesh Police; Councillor Sumeet Jalan, Chairman of the Pensions Investment Committee of Bromley Council; and noted community leader Hetal Upadhyay, among other distinguished guests.

Addressing the gathering, the spiritual leaders appreciated the efforts of World Book of Records in creating a global platform that honours excellence beyond geographical boundaries while promoting peace, unity, and humanitarian values. They also commended Santosh Shukla's vision and leadership in expanding the organisation's international footprint and strengthening collaborations across nations.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing global partnerships, celebrating human achievement, and inspiring future generations through the values of service, excellence, and international cooperation.

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