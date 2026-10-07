CEP IIT Delhi Announces Batch 3 of its Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 7: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP), has announced Batch 3 of the Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare. The six-month online executive programme is designed for working professionals and graduates seeking to build applied capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and healthcare, with focus areas including clinical data, medical imaging, predictive analytics, healthcare automation, public health analytics and AI-enabled decision support.

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The launch of Batch 3 builds on the response to the programme’s earlier cohorts. The first two cohort brought together 250+ participants from healthcare, industry and academia across six countries, creating a multidisciplinary learning environment shaped by clinical, technical and research perspectives. The curriculum covers AI, machine learning and deep learning for healthcare, clinical big data analysis, predictive analytics, medical imaging, NLP for clinical notes, healthcare automation, IoT-based monitoring, public health analytics, healthcare dashboards, and interoperability standards such as FHIR, HL7 and DICOM. The programme also includes Generative AI, covering applications of large language models, prompt engineering, AI-powered support systems and no-code tools across healthcare delivery, diagnostics, patient engagement, radiology, genomics, pharma and administrative workflows. Learners will receive hands-on exposure to relevant tools and technologies, with their learning assessed through quizzes, assignments and a capstone project addressing a real-world healthcare challenge.

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Participants will also have the option to attend a two-day in-person campus immersion at IIT Delhi towards the end of the programme, featuring hands-on learning, expert-led sessions and interaction with faculty and peers.

The programme is coordinated by Prof. Anup Singh, Professor and Head, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, and Prof. Amit Mehndiratta, Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi. Speaking about Batch 3, Prof. Anup Singh said, “The real opportunity in healthcare AI lies not only in understanding the technology, but in applying it responsibly within clinical and healthcare contexts. The programme is designed to help professionals develop that interdisciplinary perspective and translate AI concepts into meaningful healthcare applications.” Prof. Amit Mehndiratta added, “Healthcare AI requires professionals to understand both technological possibilities and real-world healthcare constraints. Building this ability to connect data, tools and domain context will be critical as AI becomes more deeply integrated into healthcare systems.”

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The programme will be delivered through live online weekend sessions, enabling working professionals to upskill without career disruption. The organising department is the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, and the programme is open to graduate professionals from industry and academia working in areas relevant to AI in healthcare. Explore the program details on: https://cepqip.iitd.ac.in/post/program/executive-programme-for-ai-in-healthcare-batch-3

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research & development in science, engineering, & technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” & was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, & to award its own degrees. IIT Delhi is Rank 4 in Management Category & Rank 2 in Engineering Category in the NIRF 2025 rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi: Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies & solutions & builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business & regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants. These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training & development needs of various organisations, industries, society & individual participants at national & international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities & management. CEP is the only Statutory Body of IIT Delhi for conducting certificate programmes and issuing certificates.

This article has been produced on behalf of CEP, IIT Delhi, by its empanelled service provider, TeamLease EdTech.

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