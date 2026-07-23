CEP IIT Delhi Announces the Launch of Batch 2 of its Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare

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New Delhi [India], July 23: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP), has announced Batch 2 of the Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare, following the successful completion of the first cohort. The six-month online executive programme is designed to help working professionals & graduates build applied capabilities in artificial intelligence for healthcare, with a focus on clinical data, medical imaging, predictive analytics, healthcare automation, public health analytics & AI-enabled decision support.

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The launch of Batch 2 builds on the strong response and feedback received for the first cohort, which brought together 141 participants from healthcare, industry, and academia from 6 countries. Learners also benefited from sessions by renowned guest faculty, creating a multidisciplinary learning environment shaped by clinical, technical & research perspectives.

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This programme is structured for professionals working in or aspiring to build careers at the intersection of healthcare & technology. The curriculum covers key areas including AI, machine learning & deep learning for healthcare; healthcare data & clinical big data analysis; predictive analytics; medical imaging; NLP for clinical notes; healthcare automation; IoT-based monitoring; public health analytics; healthcare dashboards; & interoperability standards such as FHIR, HL7 & DICOM. The programme also includes a module on Generative AI, reflecting the growing use of large language models, prompt engineering, AI-powered support systems & no-code tools in healthcare delivery, diagnostics, patient engagement, radiology, genomics, pharma & administrative workflows. Learners will gain hands-on exposure to tools & technologies based on the academic requirements of the programme. An optional two-day in-person campus immersion at IIT Delhi toward the end of the programme, features a hands-on workshop, expert-led sessions & face-to-face engagement with faculty & peers. Participants' learning will be evaluated through quizzes, assignments, and a capstone project, providing practical experience while addressing a real-world healthcare challenge.

The programme is coordinated by Prof. Anup Singh, Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, & Prof. Amit Mehndiratta, Professor, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi. Speaking about the Batch 2 launch, he said, "The response to the first batch has reinforced the need for structured learning at the intersection of AI and healthcare. The new cohort will help professionals build practical capabilities to apply AI across clinical, research and healthcare technology contexts."

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This programme will be delivered through live online weekend sessions, enabling working professionals to upskill without career disruption. The organising department for the programme is the Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi. The programme is open to graduate professionals working in industry & academia in areas relevant to AI in healthcare.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research & development in science, engineering, & technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" & was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, & to award its own degrees. IIT Delhi is Rank 4 in Management Category & Rank 2 in Engineering Category in the NIRF 2025 rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi: Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies & solutions & builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business & regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants. These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training & development needs of various organisations, industries, society & individual participants at national & international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities & management. CEP is the only Statutory Body of IIT Delhi for conducting Certificate Programmes & issuing certificates.

This article has been produced on behalf of CEP, IIT Delhi by its empanelled service provider, TeamLease EdTech.

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