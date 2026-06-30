CEP IIT Delhi Launches Applied AI, Machine Learning and Decision Science Programme to Help Professionals Move Beyond Models to Business Impact

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New Delhi [India], June 30: Artificial intelligence has become one of the most sought-after skills in the modern workforce. Organisations across industries are investing heavily in AI, machine learning, automation, and data-driven transformation initiatives. Yet, as AI adoption matures, a new challenge is emerging. While many professionals can build models and generate insights, far fewer know how to translate those outputs into structured decisions that drive measurable business outcomes.

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This gap is becoming increasingly important as organisations move from AI experimentation to AI implementation. Predictive models can forecast demand, identify risks, and recommend actions. Generative AI can summarise information, automate workflows, and accelerate analysis. But business value is ultimately created when organisations make better decisions. The ability to evaluate alternatives, optimise outcomes, manage uncertainty, and act on AI-generated insights is rapidly becoming a critical professional capability.

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Recognising this shift, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (CEP) has launched the Applied AI, ML and Decision Science Programme, an 8-month live online programme designed to help professionals build capabilities that extend beyond AI modelling. The programme combines Applied AI and Machine Learning with Decision Science and Optimisation, creating an integrated learning experience that prepares participants to move from building models to driving real-world business impact.

At the heart of the programme is a simple but increasingly relevant idea: AI generates insights. Decision Science enables action. While many AI programmes focus on algorithms, coding, and model development, CEP IIT Delhi's programme introduces Decision Science as a dedicated pillar. This enables learners not only to build AI-powered solutions, but also to apply structured decision-making frameworks, forecasting techniques, optimisation models, and analytical methods that help organisations make better choices.

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The programme is among the few offerings in India that explicitly combine Applied AI, Machine Learning, and Decision Science within a single learning journey. Participants develop expertise across data preparation, machine learning, cognitive AI, Generative AI, and agentic systems, while also learning statistical decision-making, predictive modelling, simulation techniques, optimisation frameworks, and business decision methodologies. The result is an end-to-end capability stack that spans building systems, interpreting outputs, and creating impact.

The curriculum has been designed with practical application at its core. Through case studies, quizzes, hands-on exercises, industry-relevant projects, and a comprehensive capstone, participants learn how AI and decision-making techniques can be applied to real business challenges. Exposure to tools such as Python, Tableau, Solver, and LINGO ensures that learning remains grounded in real-world implementation rather than theory alone.

Delivered through live online sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty, the programme combines academic rigour with practical relevance. Participants benefit from direct interaction with faculty while developing skills that can be applied immediately within their organisations. An optional campus immersion at IIT Delhi* in the final month (*Travel and accommodation cost for the campus immersion will be borne by the participants) provides an opportunity to experience the institute environment and engage with peers, with no additional programme fee.

The programme is designed for early- and mid-career professionals across data, analytics, technology, engineering, product, consulting, operations, and business functions. As organisations increasingly seek professionals who can connect AI capabilities with business outcomes, demand is rising for individuals who can not only build intelligent systems but also understand how to use them to guide decisions.

This growing relevance is already reflected in the diversity of professionals exploring the programme. Past participants and applicants include software engineers, analytics professionals, consultants, product managers, business analysts, and technology leaders looking to strengthen their ability to apply AI in decision-making contexts. Many are seeking to move beyond technical execution and develop the strategic capabilities needed to influence business outcomes.

For professionals, the value of this integrated approach lies in its practical relevance. Graduates of the programme are equipped to build AI and machine learning solutions, evaluate and interpret outputs, apply optimisation and forecasting frameworks, and translate insights into action. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as organisations look for talent that can bridge the gap between technology and business performance.

As AI continues to reshape industries, technical expertise alone is unlikely to be enough. The next generation of professionals will be distinguished not just by their ability to build models, but by their ability to make better decisions because of them. With the launch of the Applied AI, ML and Decision Science Programme, IIT Delhi is responding to this need by preparing professionals for a future where intelligence and decision-making must work hand in hand.

Programme Details

Programme: Applied AI, ML and Decision Science Programme

Institution: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (CEP)

Duration: 8 Months

Format: Live Online

Fee: INR 1,60,000 + GST

Campus Experience: Optional 1 day IIT Delhi Campus Immersion in the final month*

Professionals interested in learning more about the programme, curriculum, faculty, and admissions process can explore the programme details and application information through the official programme page, click here.

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