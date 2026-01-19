CEPT University Confers Degrees on 589 Students at Its 20th Convocation; Announces Launch of New Program - MBA in Real Estate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 19: CEPT University marked a significant academic milestone today as it held its 20th Annual Convocation, conferring degrees on 589 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. The occasion also marked a pivotal moment in the University’s academic journey with the formal announcement of CEPT’s entry into MBA education, through its MBA in Real Estate Program under its Faculty of Management. Of the graduating cohort, 392 were postgraduates, 196 undergraduates, and one Doctor of Philosophy recipient, while 45 students were awarded University Awards of Proficiency in recognition of outstanding academic achievement. Graduates represented the full academic breadth of the University, with 213 students from the Faculty of Architecture, 95 from the Faculty of Design, 10 from the Faculty of Management, 151 from the Faculty of Planning, and 120 from the Faculty of Technology.

The Convocation ceremony was graced by Prof. Ashoke Chatterjee, eminent design educator and former Executive Director of the National Institute of Design, as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming the gathering, Prof. Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT University, reflected on the University’s evolving academic vision and announced the launch of the MBA in Real Estate, a new flagship programme under the Faculty of Management. “The launch of our MBA offerings marks an important milestone for CEPT University,” said Prof. Mehta. “The MBA in Real Estate recognizes the growing need for professionals capable of steering the rapidly expanding formal real estate sector in the country. CEPT is well-positioned to deliver high-quality education in this emerging field, drawing on our long-standing strengths in architecture, urban planning and design, structural engineering, construction and project management, and urban management. The new program will provide opportunities for students from diverse undergraduate backgrounds to build careers in the market-facing production and management of the built environment.” Dressed in CEPT’s customary off-white and beige ceremonial attire, accented by vibrant faculty stoles, graduating students arrived at the iconic Shrenikbhai Plaza and were welcomed by cheering family members and friends. The procession was led by Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman, CEPT University; Prof. Barjor Mehta, President; Chief Guest, Prof Ashoke Chatterjee, former Executive Director, National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad) who walked on to the dais and were joined by Prof. Tridip Suhrud, Provost; Ms. Anita Hiranandani, Registrar; and the Deans of the respective faculties.

Addressing the graduating students, Shri Sanjay Lalbhai emphasised that the cohort is entering a profession shaped by climate urgency and artificial intelligence, where technology must support—rather than replace—human judgement. He urged graduates to take responsibility for the long-term environmental impact of their design and material choices, cautioning against speed-driven, disposable construction and calling for buildings and cities that are resilient, humane, and built to endure.

Delivering the Convocation Address, Chief Guest Prof. Ashoke Chatterjee drew from personal memories and decades of experience with public and institutional architecture, underscoring that meaningful architecture is defined by its emotional resonance and ethical grounding. He encouraged graduates to evolve into professionals who deliver architecture that cares for people, place, and collective memory.

During the ceremony, Prof. Rasik. J. Shah, distinguished structural engineer, educator and consultant; and Prof. Vidyadhar K. Phatak, one of India’s distinguished urban planners, were conferred Honorary Doctorates (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their eminent contributions to structural engineering and urban planning, respectively. Prof. Shah’s career spans decades of teaching, professional practice, and research, with a profound influence on architectural and engineering education at CEPT University. Prof. Phatak is widely respected for his five-decade-long contribution to urban development, policy formulation, and planning education in India.

Following the central Convocation, Faculty-level Convocations were held, during which students received their degrees from their respective Deans. The Convocation concluded on a celebratory note as graduating students came together with peers, faculty and staff to mark the culmination of their academic journey and the beginning of their professional paths.

FACT SHEET Total Number of Graduates 589 Post Graduate Students 392 Under Graduate Students 196 Doctor of Philosophy 1 Faculty Wise Distribution Faculty of Architecture 213 Faculty of Design 95 Faculty of Management 10 Faculty of Planning 151 Faculty of Technology 120 Students Who Won University Awards of Proficiency 45 About CEPT University CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years. CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

