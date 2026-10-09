Ceragon Networks to begin manufacturing in India in coming months, says VP Erez Aviv

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Israeli wireless communications company Ceragon Networks is preparing to begin manufacturing in India in the coming months, as it looks to expand its presence in a market that contributes around 40 per cent of its total revenue, Erez Aviv, Vice President of Product Management at the company, said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Aviv said India was the company's most important market, with its growing telecommunications infrastructure and government investments in technology creating opportunities for its wireless backhaul solutions.

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"We are in progress to manufacture here in India. It serves all of our customers. This is the most logical thing to do, and I think that if we are selling tens of per cent of our total revenue here in India, it's a must for us and this is something that's going to happen in the coming months," Aviv said.

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Ceragon, which is marking 30 years of operations, has offices in Delhi, a representative in Mumbai and a research and development facility in Bengaluru, where it has recently opened a software development team, he said.

Aviv highlighted the company's role in supporting India's 5G expansion and future 6G ambitions through wireless backhaul technology, which carries network traffic from cellular base stations towards the core network and the internet.

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He said Ceragon's equipment was designed to support multiple generations of mobile technology, including 3G, 4G, 5G and 6G, as demand for data connectivity continues to rise.

The company's wireless microwave radio solutions can cover distances ranging from two to three kilometres to as much as 200 kilometres, enabling operators to connect remote villages and neighbourhoods, particularly in areas where laying fibre-optic cables is difficult or time-consuming.

Aviv said wireless backhaul was complementary to fibre rather than a competitor, with telecommunications operators using fibre wherever feasible and wireless links to extend connectivity quickly or provide backup when fibre networks are disrupted.

"Sometimes you need redundancy to it, and sometimes it's really hard to dig and to bring fibre to the home at any and every place," he said.

Emphasising India's importance to Ceragon's growth strategy, Aviv said the company's objective of delivering connectivity everywhere aligned with the country's efforts to expand digital infrastructure across urban and rural areas. (ANI)

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