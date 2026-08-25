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Home / Business / Certified before Graduation: How SAP Learning Hub is Helping India's Students Get Placed

Certified before Graduation: How SAP Learning Hub is Helping India's Students Get Placed

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ANI
Updated At : 04:38 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: A year ago, Sunidhi Mishra couldn't have told you what SAP stood for. Today, SAP powers the finance, supply chain, and HR operations of 99 of the world's 100 largest companies--and Mishra has a certification, and a job offer, to show she understands them.

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"When I first heard about SAP, it felt huge and out of reach," says Mishra, who studied at DBS Global University, Dehradun, and is originally from Prayagraj. Then she found SAP Learning Hub, student edition, a free program that gives final-year students in India access to the same systems those companies run on. "Practicing on real SAP systems changed everything for me." By the time she took her SAP Certification exam, the platform had turned an intimidating acronym into a credential. She was placed on campus soon after. "Going from 'What is SAP?' to 'I'm globally certified and placed' still feels surreal," she says.

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For students heading into one of the toughest job markets in years, that feeling is becoming familiar. Across campuses, students who once assumed SAP was an engineer's domain are discovering it's a certification that doubles as career validation.

The offer is simple--eligible final-year students get no-cost access to SAP Learning Hub, student edition, including expert-led sessions, learning journeys, and two SAP Certification exam attempts.

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Aayan Kumar, an MBA Finance graduate from DBS Global University, says SAP Certification gave him an edge. "It added substantial value to my profile during campus placements and played an important role in securing my position at BP (British Petroleum)," he says.

The impact extends beyond business students. Ananya Agrawal, studying Computer Science at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, sees SAP Learning Hub, student edition as a foundation for the next wave of enterprise technology. "Elevating this foundation with an SAP Generative AI Developer certification has given me the tools to integrate advanced AI into the ERP landscape," she says.

Different campuses and majors. The same conclusion. Understanding how the world's largest companies operate is becoming table stakes for graduates.

For India's final-year students in placement season, it's the difference between a resume that lists a degree and one that proves, with a globally recognized certification, that the person is ready to work on day one.

Eligible final-year students in India can register for SAP Learning Hub, student edition at https://learning.sap.com/free-student-edition.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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