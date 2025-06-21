CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali Becomes First in North India to Achieve QS I-GAUGE Platinum Rating Across All Parameters

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, Mohali has etched a new chapter in the annals of higher education by becoming the first institution in North India to earn the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating across all parameters. This significant achievement positions CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali in an elite academic league, underlining its consistent commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact.

The Platinum rating--awarded by QS I-GAUGE, the Indian arm of the globally renowned QS Quacquarelli Symonds--places CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali among a rare few institutions nationwide to have demonstrated universal excellence across all nine performance indicators: Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Diversity & Accessibility, Facilities, Social Responsibility, Governance & Structure, Arts & Culture, and Academic Development.

Under the aegis of its Managing Director this transformative achievement is being seen as the culmination of a bold, future-ready vision set in motion by the institution's top leadership. Driving this evolution has been a sustained push to align with international benchmarks, implement outcome-based learning, and foster an environment where innovation is not just encouraged but embedded into the institutional DNA.

"This recognition is more than just a milestone--it's a validation of years of persistent effort, strategic planning, and a student-centric approach. Our philosophy has always been to lead with substance, not showmanship," said the Managing Director of CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali.

What makes the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating particularly exceptional is the comprehensive nature of the evaluation. While many institutions receive accolades in specific categories, CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali has performed exceptionally across all nine pillars--a testament to the robust governance, visionary academic frameworks, and deep-rooted societal engagement cultivated on campus.

The institution already boasts an impressive track record with NAAC A+ accreditation and consistently laudable NIRF rankings. With the addition of the QS I-GAUGE Platinum rating, CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali has consolidated its position as a nationally certified centre of excellence and a benchmark for others to follow.

Speaking on the recognition, the Managing Director further stated, "In an era when the future of education is being rewritten, we're not just adapting--we're architecting. This achievement is not the culmination of a journey but the beginning of a new chapter driven by global relevance and measurable transformation."

As CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali celebrates this landmark recognition, it reinforces a broader message: Excellence is not accidental--it is intentional, structured, and inclusive. This Platinum rating is not merely an accolade; it's a call to action for academic institutions across the country to redefine their benchmarks, realign their missions, and rise to the global stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)