CGC Mohali Receives Rs 1 CR AICTE IDEA Lab Funding: A Game-Changer for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: In a momentous step toward nurturing the next wave of groundbreaking innovators, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) has been selected under the highly esteemed AICTE IDEA (Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship Academy) Scheme 2024-25, securing an impressive Rs1 crore in funding to establish the AICTE IDEA Lab on campus. This recognition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, providing a state-of-the-art facility designed to foster transformative creativity and hands-on learning, further solidifying CGC Mohali's reputation as a leader in education and innovation.

The AICTE IDEA Lab is a pioneering facility envisioned by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to give students access to cutting-edge technologies, tools, and expert mentorship. It will serve as an incubator for creativity, allowing students and faculty to explore, prototype, and develop solutions across emerging fields such as robotics, 3D printing, AI, and IoT. The lab is also focused on delivering real-world solutions that have an impact in areas like healthcare, sustainability, and agriculture.

Advertisement

At the heart of this initiative lies CGC Mohali's (Jhanjeri) commitment to producing ethical leaders who will not only push the boundaries of technology but will do so with responsibility and integrity. By integrating industry-standard practices with hands-on experiential learning, the AICTE IDEA Lab will empower students to address the world's most pressing challenges through innovative solutions.

In partnership with VentureNest, CGC Mohali's (Jhanjeri) prestigious incubator for student startups, the AICTE IDEA Lab will nurture the entrepreneurial spirit on campus. This collaboration ensures that students have access to mentorship from industry experts and a dynamic environment that encourages experimentation, risk-taking, and rapid iteration of ideas.

Advertisement

With world-class facilities and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) is poised to offer students the tools, technology, and mentorship they need to turn their entrepreneurial visions into reality. This initiative positions the institution as not only a hub for academic excellence but also a launchpad for ventures with global impact.

This monumental achievement is a direct result of the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Managing Director, CGC Group, whose dedication to fostering academic and technological excellence continues to propel CGC Mohali to new heights. Speaking on this landmark development, he stated:

"The AICTE IDEA Lab is a testament to our commitment to innovation-driven education. By equipping students with cutting-edge tools and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, we are shaping future leaders who will drive meaningful change across industries."

With the establishment of the AICTE IDEA Lab, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) is reaffirming its dedication to producing future leaders who will shape the world with solutions that are not only transformative but also grounded in ethical principles. Empowered with the best technologies and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, CGC Mohali (Jhanjeri) students are primed to leave a lasting impact globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)