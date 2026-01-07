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Home / Business / CGC University, Mohali, awards ₹10 Lakh cash prize to Brand Ambassador Ms. Nupur

CGC University, Mohali, awards ₹10 Lakh cash prize to Brand Ambassador Ms. Nupur

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ANI
Updated At : 04:11 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], Janaury 7: CGC University, Mohali, proudly felicitated World Cup Gold Medallist Ms. Nupur, the Brand Ambassador of CGC University, Mohali, with a cash award of ₹10 lakh, honouring her extraordinary achievement of winning the Gold Medal at the World Cup 2025, held at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from 16th to 20th November 2025.

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The prestigious international championship, organized by the Boxing Federation of India in association with World Boxing, witnessed the participation of over 130 elite boxers from 18 countries, making the competition fiercely competitive. Amid this global sporting arena, Ms. Nupur's gold medal triumph emerged as a powerful testament to her exceptional skill, unwavering determination, and indomitable fighting spirit--bringing immense pride to the nation and to CGC University.

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To celebrate this landmark achievement, CGC University organized a special felicitation ceremony during which a cheque of ₹10 lakh was presented to Ms. Nupur in the august presence of:

-S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Hon'ble Chancellor, CGC University

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-Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Hon'ble Managing Director, CGC University

-Dr. Sushil Parashar, Executive Director, DCPD

-Mr. Satish K. Sarhadi, Senior Sports Director

-Mr. Lovedeep Maan, Head Sports

Congratulating the champion, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education, Hon'ble Chancellor, CGC University, Mohali, stated-"Ms. Nupur's remarkable achievement on the world stage exemplifies the power of perseverance, discipline, and self-belief. As the Brand Ambassador of CGC University, she truly embodies our institutional values and serves as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes across the country. Her success reinforces our vision of nurturing champions who bring glory to the nation."

Hon'ble Managing Director Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, while applauding her stellar performance, remarked:"Ms. Nupur's World Cup gold medal is a moment of national pride and a defining milestone for CGC University. Her journey reflects excellence, resilience, and commitment--qualities we strive to instill in every learner and athlete. We remain deeply committed to empowering sporting talent and providing holistic support to athletes competing at the highest levels."

The university leadership collectively lauded Ms. Nupur for her extraordinary dedication and sportsmanship, emphasizing that her achievements, both as an elite athlete and as CGC University, Mohali's Brand Ambassador, will continue to motivate aspiring sportspersons nationwide.

With a sustained focus on sports development, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and athlete-centric initiatives, CGC University, Mohali continues to strengthen its mission of nurturing world-class athletes and fostering a vibrant, high-performance sports culture, seamlessly blending academic excellence with sporting distinction.

URL: https://www.cgcuniversity.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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