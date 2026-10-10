CGC University, Mohali Hosted International Teaching Excellence Program 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: CGC University, Mohali, reaffirmed its growing stature as a global hub for academic exchange and pedagogical innovation by successfully hosting the International Teaching Excellence Program (ITEP) 2026, which brought together more than 40 distinguished delegates representing over 20 countries.

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Designed to transcend geographical and disciplinary boundaries, ITEP 2026 provided an enriching platform for educators and academic professionals from across the world to exchange perspectives, share pedagogical practices and explore new dimensions of teaching excellence. The programme reflected the belief that the finest advances in education emerged when diverse academic traditions came together, creating space for dialogue, reflection and the exchange of ideas.

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The presence of delegates from over 20 countries lent the programme a distinctly global character, turning the university campus into a meeting ground of cultures, classrooms and intellectual traditions. Through interactive sessions, academic engagements and knowledge-sharing opportunities, the programme explored contemporary approaches to pedagogy, innovation in teaching, global academic practices and the evolving role of educators in preparing learners for an increasingly interconnected world.

ITEP 2026 also underscored CGC University, Mohali’s larger international vision of creating meaningful academic relationships that extended beyond conventional institutional partnerships. With an extensive global network and collaborations spanning countries and continents, the university continued to create opportunities for international knowledge exchange and academic mobility.

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Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Worthy Managing Director, CGC University, Mohali, said, “The future of education will belong to institutions that are willing to learn as much as they teach. ITEP 2026 was a reflection of our commitment to building an academic ecosystem that is globally connected, intellectually vibrant and responsive to the changing needs of learners. Bringing over 40 delegates from more than 20 countries to our campus was not simply an international gathering; it was an opportunity to create enduring academic relationships, exchange ideas across cultures and collectively redefine what teaching excellence can mean in a rapidly evolving world.”

The programme further reinforced the university’s commitment to internationalisation as an integral dimension of contemporary higher education. By facilitating meaningful interaction among educators from diverse academic and cultural backgrounds, ITEP 2026 created avenues for shared learning while strengthening the foundations for future academic collaboration.

The initiative also aligned with CGC University’s broader global education vision, which included international academic collaborations, mobility programmes, global internships, exchange opportunities and partnerships with universities across the world. The university highlighted more than 300 global tie-ups spanning over 70 countries and five continents.

With ITEP 2026, CGC University, Mohali, once again demonstrated that the future of education was not confined to classrooms or campuses; it was shaped through conversations that crossed borders, cultures and disciplines. The programme left behind more than shared knowledge; it strengthened a collective vision of education that was globally informed, culturally aware and committed to continual academic evolution.

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