CGC University, Mohali Opens New Global Career Avenues Through 'Study in CGC, Work in Japan' Programme

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New Delhi [India], June 12: The path to a successful career no longer ends at national boundaries; it begins with the courage to embrace global opportunities. Recognising the evolving aspirations of today's learners and the demands of an interconnected world, CGC University, Mohali, has taken a pioneering step towards internationalising student success by launching its groundbreaking "Study in CGC, Work in Japan" Programme.

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As part of its unwavering commitment to creating meaningful global career pathways, CGC University, Mohali has established strategic collaborations with more than 100 leading Japanese companies, opening doors to exceptional employment opportunities in one of the world's most technologically advanced, innovation-driven, and economically resilient nations. Through this expansive industry network, students will gain access to exclusive recruitment opportunities, enabling them to embark on rewarding international careers across sectors such as information technology, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, and emerging technologies.

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This visionary initiative transforms the dream of building a global career from a distant aspiration into a tangible reality, connecting classrooms at CGC University, Mohali to boardrooms, innovation hubs, and industry leaders across Japan. At a time when Japan is projected to witness a growing demand for skilled professionals, the programme positions CGC University's students at the forefront of unprecedented global opportunities.

Further strengthening this international pathway, CGC University, Mohali has taken a pioneering step by establishing India's First Japanese Language Centre within a university ecosystem, making Japanese language learning an integral component of the student experience. This initiative has been designed to bridge one of the most significant barriers to international employment--language and cultural adaptation- while empowering students with the communication skills required to thrive in a global professional environment.

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This endeavour extends far beyond language acquisition. It is a comprehensive effort to cultivate cultural intelligence, enhance employability, foster global citizenship, and equip students with the confidence and competencies required to excel on the international stage.

In a landmark initiative set to redefine international career pathways for Indian students, CGC University, Mohali launched the pioneering "Study in CGC, Work in Japan" Programme, creating a robust bridge between academic excellence and global employability. Designed to empower students with international exposure and career opportunities in one of the world's most technologically advanced economies, the programme marks a significant milestone in CGC University, Mohali's vision of nurturing globally competent professionals.

The launch ceremony was held under the visionary guidance of S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education and Founder Chancellor; Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director; Dr. Sushil Prashar, Executive Vice President; Dr. Pradeep Reddy CH, Pro Vice Chancellor; and Dr. Vikasdeep Singh Mann, Associate Dean, CGC University, Mohali.

The distinguished gathering witnessed the presence of eminent industry leaders and international collaborators, including Mr. Giri, Managing Director & CEO, Nichi-In Software Solutions; Mr. Etsu Kobayashi, CEO, Kemuri; Mr. Satbeer, Managing Director, Ando India Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Hiro Ishida, CEO, Mosaique Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Madhukar; and Ms. Manisha, whose participation underscored the growing synergy between Indian talent and Japanese industry.

Addressing the gathering, S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Father of Education and Founder Chancellor, remarked:

"Education must transcend geographical boundaries and empower students to become global citizens. The 'Study in CGC, Work in Japan' Programme is a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities that enable young minds to compete, contribute, and excel on the international stage. Through this initiative, we are not merely preparing students for jobs; we are preparing them for a future without borders. By introducing India's First Japanese Language Centre and fostering strong industry collaborations, we are ensuring that our students are equipped to embrace global opportunities with confidence and competence."

Mr. Arsh Dhaliwal, Managing Director, highlighted the strategic significance of the collaboration, stating:

"The future belongs to institutions that can seamlessly connect education with global industry requirements. By fostering meaningful partnerships with over 100 Japanese enterprises and introducing comprehensive language training, we are creating an ecosystem where aspirations meet opportunities. This initiative reflects our determination to ensure that every student receives access to world-class career prospects, international exposure, and the skills necessary to excel in a competitive global workforce."

Emphasising the transformative impact of the programme, Dr. Sushil Prashar, Executive Vice President, said:

"At CGC University, Mohali, innovation in education is driven by relevance and foresight. Japan's growing demand for skilled professionals presents an extraordinary opportunity for Indian youth. Through this programme, we are cultivating a generation of professionals equipped with technical expertise, cross-cultural understanding, language proficiency, and the confidence to succeed in a globally interconnected economy. This initiative embodies our commitment to preparing students not only for careers, but for leadership on the international stage."

The launch of the "Study in CGC, Work in Japan" Programme reflects CGC University, Mohali's continued pursuit of academic innovation, international collaboration, and student-centric advancement. By combining industry partnerships, language proficiency, cultural immersion, and career-focused education, the university is charting a new course for global employability and reinforcing its position as a catalyst for transformative educational experiences.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, this visionary initiative stands as a beacon of opportunity, empowering students to transform ambition into achievement and education into a truly global journey. Through this programme, CGC University, Mohali, once again reaffirms its commitment to shaping future-ready professionals capable of making meaningful contributions on the global stage.

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