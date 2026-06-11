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Home / Business / CGI Elevate event explores how GCCs are evolving from operations to business outcomes

CGI Elevate event explores how GCCs are evolving from operations to business outcomes

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PTI
Updated At : 11:24 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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CGI Elevate brought together industry leaders to explore how AI-first, outcome-driven GCCs are evolving into engines of innovation and strategic advantage BENGALURU, India, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, recently hosted the second edition of its flagship Global Capability Center (GCC) leadership event, CGI Elevate 2026. The event brought together industry leaders, GCC heads, technology experts, analysts and ecosystem partners to discuss the evolution of Global Capability Centers in an AI-first business landscape.

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Centered on the theme of business outcomes over scale, CGI Elevate 2026 served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange perspectives on how organizations can harness AI to transform GCCs into strategic drivers of innovation, agility and enterprise value. Conversations explored how next-generation GCCs are reshaping talent, engineering, innovation and enterprise decision-making, while highlighting the importance of execution, governance and ecosystem collaboration in translating AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

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"The future of GCCs will not be defined by scale alone, but by the outcomes they create. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, GCCs are evolving into strategic engines of intelligence, innovation and business transformation. CGI Elevate 2026 reflects our commitment to bringing leaders together to exchange ideas, challenge conventions and explore how organizations can build outcome-driven GCCs that create lasting competitive advantage" said Gopal Chhetri, Senior Vice-President, Business Unit Leader and GCC Business Head, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

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Building on the momentum of Elevate 2026, CGI remains focused on helping clients shape the next chapter of GCC transformation, where AI expertise and client business context converge to drive innovation, resilience and measurable business outcomes. Through its consulting-led approach, deep industry expertise and global delivery network, CGI continues to partner with clients to build what's next and unlock long-term strategic advantage in an increasingly intelligent business landscape.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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