CGI wins Gold in Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Award® 2025

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI, (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been awarded a Gold in Brandon Hall Group™ HCM (Human Capital Management) Excellence Award® in India.

CGI was recognized for its Graduate Transformation Program, an initiative that transforms early-career graduates into skilled, project-ready tech professionals for enterprises. Judged as the 'Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program,' this award highlights CGI's dedication to building the best learning and development engagements, programs, and tools for its professionals.

Srilata Kolachana, Director, Learning and Development, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, said, "Along with building technical expertise in areas such as core programming, testing, full-stack development, and DevOps, the program also supports graduates' integration to CGI's culture and their development of important professional soft skills. Its success is reflected in high assignment completion rates, strong assessment results, positive mentor feedback, and good operational metrics."

Delivered in collaboration with NIIT StackRoute, the 11-week Graduate Transformation Program builds a sustainable talent pipeline in high-demand areas such as Java Full Stack, .NET Full Stack, and SDET etc. In addition to engineering tracks, CGI has also introduced AI courses with a curriculum that includes guardrails and ethics, ensuring graduates are prepared to use AI responsibly. With a mentor-led approach that includes continuous evaluation and complex capstone projects, the program helps fresh college graduates bridge any skill gaps.

"An award from the globally renowned human capital management research and advisory firm like Brandon Hall, reflects CGI's aspiration to not only provide best talent to our clients, but also to strengthen our internal capabilities. By doing so, we are able to respond faster to evolving client needs, including new and niche requirements," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. He adds, "We are a people-first company, and through the Graduate Transformation Program, we are preparing our professionals for long-term careers by strengthening their technical and in particular AI skills, in an ever-evolving world."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

