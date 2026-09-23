CGS International Convenes China-ASEAN Business Leaders Summit to Deepen Capital Connectivity Across the Corridor

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 23: CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") and China Enterprises Association (Singapore) co-hosted the 2026 CGS China-ASEAN Business Leaders Summit on 21 and 22 September, together with organising partner SGX Group, and Strategic Bank Partner, UOB.

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Themed "Where Two Blocs Meet," the summit examined how to accelerate capital flows, deepen regional integration and unlock investment opportunities across China and ASEAN, spanning capital markets connectivity, cross-border expansion and market integration, alongside sector themes including AI infrastructure, energy transition, private capital and industrial transformation.

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- Convened 500 guests including policymakers and institutional investors from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and China

- Discussions focused on deepening trade, manufacturing and supply chain linkages between China and ASEAN, which can extend into stronger capital connectivity through institutional coordination, trust and complementary partnerships

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- Positioned closing the wealth gap and building local capability as the foundation for translating capital inflows into lasting outcomes for the region

Guest-of-Honour addresses were delivered by His Excellency Cao Zhongming, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore; Laksono Widodo, Chief Investment Officer of Indonesia Investment Authority; and Edward Zhang, Executive Managing Director, Head of Private Equity Investment Department III, China Investment Corporation. The addresses collectively examined how the depth of China-ASEAN trade, manufacturing, technology and supply chain linkages can extend into stronger capital connectivity through institutional coordination, trust and complementary partnerships across the corridor.

Keynote speakers included Yang Mulia Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Chairman and Founder of the Southeast Asia Futures Initiative Centre (SEAFIC), who discussed closing the wealth gap between China and ASEAN as a competitive advantage; Khairy Jamaluddin, former Minister of Health, Malaysia, who addressed ASEAN's opportunity in a new era of strategic competition; and Tan Sri Andrew Sheng, Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong and International Advisory Council Member of CIC, who spoke on shared prosperity in a multipolar world. Across the addresses, closing the wealth gap and building local capability were positioned as the foundation for the region's next phase of growth, with ASEAN+3 now larger than the G7 in purchasing power terms and expanding at a faster pace. Translating that scale into lasting outcomes rests on stronger firms, deeper regional markets, better research and skills, and economies capable of generating productivity across generations.

Panel Discussions and Roundtables

The first panel discussion, "Empowering Capital Flow Between China and ASEAN" was moderated by Carol Fong, Group Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of CGS International. Focusing on capital markets connectivity, the panel brought together Ian Chung, Executive Director, Markets, Infrastructures and Intermediaries Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Soravis Krairiksh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Markets Officer, The Stock Exchange of Thailand; Shahrul Amry Abdul Malek, Director of Market Development, Securities Commission Malaysia; Iding Pardi, Director of Business Development, Indonesia Stock Exchange; and Abhishek Bakshi, Head of ASEAN Issuer Services, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. The discussion examined how to improve market connectivity, regulatory cooperation and cross-border investment frameworks to facilitate the movement of capital along the China-ASEAN corridor. Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS International, said, "China-ASEAN capital flows are already happening. The opportunity now is to make those flows more transparent, more investable and more scalable through public markets, building a stronger China-ASEAN capital gateway that supports companies, deepens liquidity and gives investors better access to the region's growth."

Turning to Singapore's equity market, the "Activating Singapore's Growth Layer: Next 50 as a Channel for China-ASEAN Capital" panel was moderated by James Ong, Group Head of Asset Management at CGS International. The panel examined how SMID-cap companies are positioning for growth, broadening investor participation, and capitalising on product innovation including ETFs.

Beyond public markets, the summit turned to private investment and industrial expansion across ASEAN. Discussions on private capital and alternatives covered LP allocation, exit environments and the private credit opportunity across the region, while a separate session on industrial cooperation explored how Chinese corporates are entering and localising in ASEAN markets. Wu Peng, Member of the Executive Committee and Business Director, CGS, said, " For Chinese enterprises to succeed, they need two fundamental elements: excellent localisation capabilities and strong, reliable support from Chinese resources." Geoff Howie, Market Strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX), said, "Capital follows execution, and being able to execute is what enables investors to trust and participate in your expansion and scale. There are five parts to Chinese industrial expansion into ASEAN: choosing the right ecosystem or market rather than the country; building local networks, particularly with suppliers and developing talent; embedding investment into productive capacity in ASEAN markets; securing logistics and digital infrastructure; and earning access to local capital."

The summit also examined the AI, semiconductor and emerging technology landscape shaping the region. Discussions on semiconductors covered supply chain development and the build-out of ASEAN's semiconductor ecosystem, exploring infrastructure and enterprise applications across ASEAN. Speakers also spotlighted emerging technologies looked at how new technologies are reshaping industries from healthcare to office software and new energy. Amarjit Singh Sandhu, Corporate Vice President. Micron Technology, Singapore, said, "AI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and the growth is phenomenal. Being close and present to customers, quick to move, and able to evolve fast with technology will be critical to capture that growth across ASEAN."

Lastly, the speakers shared views on the China and ASEAN macroeconomic outlook, capital markets support for Chinese enterprise internationalisation, consumer trends, sustainability and new consumption drivers shaping the region.

Wang Sheng, Chairman of CGS, said, "As China and ASEAN deepen their commercial ties, the opportunity is to turn these into partnerships that create lasting value. CGS will continue to build trusted platforms that bring investors, enterprises and policymakers together to capture opportunities, manage risks and advance sustainable regional growth."

Carol Fong, Group CEO of CGS International, said, "CGS International is proud to host the CGS China-ASEAN Business Leaders Summit with CGS and our partners CEA, SGX and UOB. This reflects our shared commitment in strengthening the China-ASEAN capital gateway and advancing deeper collaboration for the region's next phase of growth."

Tan Zhiyong, President of CEA, said, "CEA (Singapore) is glad to host the Summit with CGS International. Since our first event in Singapore in 2023, we have become more convinced that for Chinese enterprises, ASEAN represents not just an immediate opportunity, but one worthy of long-term cultivation. The Association will continue to leverage such platforms to facilitate and connect Chinese enterprises expanding into ASEAN."

Michael Syn, President of Singapore Exchange, said, "The China-ASEAN corridor is one of the world's most active engines of growth. The opportunity now lies in how we scale, finance and de-risk that growth. As economies and supply chains become more intertwined in a fragmenting world, Singapore can play an important role in connecting global capital with regional opportunities and helping businesses manage risk across markets. This will be critical to sustaining the region's long-term growth."

Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UOB, said, "As economic ties between ASEAN and China continue to strengthen, businesses are increasingly viewing the two markets as a connected ecosystem for growth. With our extensive ASEAN footprint, strong China connectivity and deep cross-border expertise, UOB is pleased to work with CGS International and other ecosystem partners at this event to facilitate investments and business flows that drive sustainable growth across the region."

More details about the summit programme and speakers can be found here: https://www.cgsi.com/events/exclusive/2026-cgs-china-asean-business-leaders-summit

About CGS International Securities

CGS International Securities Pte. Ltd. ("CGS International") is an award-winning and market leading integrated financial services provider, ranked among the top securities houses in Asia.

CGS International taps on its wealth of global and ASEAN insights to offer equities trading, leveraged products, wealth management, investment banking, equities research, Shariah-compliant financing, fixed income, currency and commodities, structured products and prime brokerage services in over 15 countries and regions.

Along with its parent organisation China Galaxy Securities, a leading securities house in China, CGS International is trusted by over 18 million customers globally.

Find out more at www.cgsi.com.

About UOB

UOB is a leading Asian bank with a global network in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Operating through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, we have a global network of about 430 branches and offices in 19 markets.

Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For more than nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer's unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of education, children and art, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

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