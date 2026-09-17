Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development (PCI) Shubham Chaudhary Meets Swiss Member of Parliament Dr. Nik Gugger in Switzerland

PNN

Bern [Switzerland], September 17: In a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation in para-sports, Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), met Swiss Member of Parliament Dr. Nik Gugger during his visit to Switzerland.

Advertisement

The high-level interaction focused on the development and promotion of para-sports, athlete empowerment, international sporting partnerships and opportunities for greater cooperation between India and Switzerland in the field of sports.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Shubham Chaudhary and Dr. Nik Gugger exchanged views on the evolving global para-sports ecosystem and discussed the importance of creating stronger opportunities and professional pathways for para-athletes.

The discussions covered key areas such as grassroots talent development, international exposure, professional coaching, modern sporting infrastructure, sports science and institutional knowledge-sharing.

Advertisement

Chaudhary highlighted India’s growing presence in international para-sports and emphasised the need to build a sustainable system that supports athletes throughout their sporting journey—from grassroots talent identification and professional development to elite-level training and participation in major international competitions.

He underlined that the growth of para-sports should extend beyond medals and competitive achievements. Long-term progress also requires sustained attention to athlete welfare, accessibility, quality coaching, modern infrastructure, professional training and international exposure.

A key part of the interaction centred on the potential for India–Switzerland sports cooperation. The discussions explored opportunities for sharing sporting expertise, athlete-development practices, coaching methodologies, sports science knowledge and institutional experience.

The meeting also highlighted how stronger connections between sporting organisations and stakeholders across countries can help build a more inclusive, professional and athlete-centric sporting ecosystem.

The interaction further underlined the importance of sports diplomacy in strengthening relationships between nations. Sport can serve as a bridge by bringing together athletes, institutions, sporting organisations and communities while promoting mutual understanding, inclusion and international friendship.

As Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development, PCI, Shubham Chaudhary reiterated his commitment to expanding opportunities for para-athletes and strengthening India’s international engagement in para-sports development.

The meeting between Shubham Chaudhary and Swiss Member of Parliament Dr. Nik Gugger reflected a shared interest in promoting sport as a platform for inclusion, empowerment, international cooperation, and sustainable athlete development.

The interaction with Switzerland marks an important step towards expanding international dialogue around para-sports and exploring meaningful avenues for future sporting cooperation between India and Switzerland.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)