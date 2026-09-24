Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development (PCI) Shubham Chaudhary Visits Norwegian Parliament, Meets MP Himanshu Gulati

VMPL

Oslo [Norway], September 24: In a significant initiative aimed at promoting para-sports and strengthening international sporting cooperation, Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), visited the Norwegian Parliament and held an important meeting with Norwegian Member of Parliament Himanshu Gulati.

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The meeting focused on the development of para-sports, the creation of international opportunities for para-athletes and the possibilities for greater cooperation between India and Norway in the field of inclusive sports.

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During the discussion, Shubham Chaudhary highlighted the rapid progress of para-sports in India and the outstanding performances of Indian para-athletes at major international competitions. He stated that India has a large pool of talented athletes who can achieve greater success when provided with advanced training facilities, modern sporting equipment, international coaching and regular exposure to global competitions.

Chaudhary and Gulati discussed several areas in which India and Norway could exchange knowledge and experience. These included athlete and coach exchange programmes, joint training initiatives, the use of sports science and modern technology, and the development of accessible sporting infrastructure for athletes with disabilities.

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The discussion also focused on providing para-athletes with equal opportunities and creating a supportive environment in which they can train, compete and represent their countries at the highest level. Both sides acknowledged the importance of sports in promoting confidence, equality and social inclusion.

Norwegian Member of Parliament Himanshu Gulati appreciated the efforts being made by Shubham Chaudhary for the promotion and development of para-sports. He emphasised the importance of international dialogue and cooperation in creating better opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

Speaking about the meeting, Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development, PCI, said, “Visiting the Norwegian Parliament and discussing the future of para-sports with Member of Parliament Himanshu Gulati was a meaningful and encouraging experience. Our objective is to create stronger international opportunities for Indian para-athletes and provide them with access to advanced training, global exposure and world-class sporting platforms.”

Chaudhary further stated that awareness and participation in para-sports are steadily increasing across India. He said international partnerships can contribute significantly to improving coaching standards, technical support, sports science facilities and competitive opportunities available to Indian para-athletes.

The meeting also explored the possibility of future interactions involving athletes, coaches, sports experts and representatives from India and Norway. Such exchanges could allow both countries to share successful practices and work towards developing more inclusive and effective systems for para-sports.

Shubham Chaudhary’s visit to the Norwegian Parliament is being viewed as an important step towards strengthening the global recognition of para-sports and opening new avenues of international cooperation for Indian para-athletes.

The meeting between Shubham Chaudhary, Chairman of Paralympic Sports Development, PCI, and Norwegian Member of Parliament Himanshu Gulati is expected to support further dialogue on India–Norway cooperation in para-sports, athlete development and inclusive sporting opportunities.

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