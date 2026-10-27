Marketers can now act on AI search from inside ChatGPT and Claude, on real search demand, on what people say online, and directly on their WordPress site

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

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AirPulse.ai, the challenger AEO platform, today released an MCP server and social listening, along with a one-click Google Search Console connection, a WordPress plugin and new email alerts. AirPulse.ai tracks how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Copilot and Google's AI answers mention and cite a brand, and tells teams what to change.

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This release removes the steps between spotting a gap and closing it.

AirPulse.ai treats AEO as a problem with many variables. AI assistants place a brand in an answer based on what the brand says about itself and on what news, reviews, forums and social posts say about it, so AirPulse.ai works on a brand's whole digital presence and reputation. Each part of this release covers one of those inputs.

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For a marketing team, the benefit is fewer steps between an insight and a fix. A marketer can ask Claude where the brand slipped, see the sources behind that answer, and publish the change to the site in the same week. BytePe, an online electronics store in India, publishes its blog through AirPulse.ai. In one week in August 2026, citations of that blog by AI assistants rose from 25 to 213, across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI.

Act from inside AI assistants. A new MCP server lets marketers ask ChatGPT or Claude where their brand lost ground in AI answers and what to fix, and get AirPulse.ai's measured answer with sources. In its first weeks it served 500+ requests from 6 organisations.

Act on real search demand. Google Search Console now connects in one click. AirPulse.ai turns six months of a brand's real search queries into the questions it tracks and improves in AI answers.

Act on the conversation. Social listening watches news, reviews, forums, YouTube, X and

LinkedIn for mentions of a brand, and flags those that need a reply or carry risk.

Act on the website. A new WordPress plugin opens a site to AI crawlers, adds the structured data AI assistants read, and shows which assistants visit. Once connected, AirPulse.ai applies recommended fixes and publishes content directly.

Act in time. AirPulse.ai now sends eight kinds of email alerts, including same-day warnings when visibility moves sharply, along with a weekly Brand Digest of the actions that matter most.

"Buyers now ask an AI assistant before they ever visit a website, so being named in that answer is a marketing priority," said Vinay Jaasti, co-founder and CTO of Airmeet, the company behind AirPulse.ai. "Knowing where you stand is only half of it. This release lets teams fix what they find the same week."

"Our customers kept asking for fewer steps between an insight and a change on their site," said Lalit Mangal, co-founder and CEO of Airmeet. "Now a marketer can ask Claude what slipped, see why, and publish the fix without waiting on a developer."

You can use the tool now at airpulse.ai.

About AirPulse.ai

AirPulse.ai is an AEO platform that helps brands get mentioned and cited in AI-generated answers. It is part of Airmeet, a platform for virtual, hybrid and in-person events founded in 2019 and trusted by more than 4,000 organisations.

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