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New Delhi [India], August 4: Marking the 80th year of India's Independence, MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold and silver refiner, today officially launched MMTC-PAMP 'Virasat- Celebrating 80th Year of India's Independence,' a limited-edition 10g commemorative gold coin crafted entirely from 999.9+ pure recycled gold, at Taj Mansingh, New Delhi. The coin was unveiled by Champion Mirabai Chanu, Olympic silver medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who also became the first recipient of the commemorative edition in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian sport and her role in inspiring millions of Indians.

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Fresh from creating history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals, Mirabai Chanu embodies the spirit of resilience, perseverance and excellence that has shaped India's journey over the last eight decades. By presenting the inaugural MMTC-PAMP Virasat coin to one of India's most celebrated sporting icons, MMTC-PAMP pays tribute not only to the nation's achievements but also to the individuals whose dedication continues to elevate India's standing on the global stage.

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Crafted in 10 grams of 999.9+ fine (24K) recycled gold, the coin features a premium minted finish and is presented in MMTC-PAMP's tamper-proof packaging with certified purity authentication. Limited to only 8,000 pieces, the exclusive edition coin will be available through MMTC-PAMP retail stores, authorised channel partners and the company's website.

Product Link: www.mmtcpamp.com/shop/gold/10-gm-gold-999-minted-coin-virasat

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Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP said, "As India celebrates the 80th year of Independence, Virasat is our tribute to a nation that continues to inspire the world through its resilience, innovation and achievements. We are honoured to present the first MMTC-PAMP Virasat commemorative coin to Mirabai Chanu, whose remarkable journey embodies the determination and excellence that define modern India. Just as MMTC-PAMP is committed to building a more responsible and self-reliant precious metals ecosystem through sustainable practices such as gold recycling, Mirabai's relentless pursuit of excellence reflects the same spirit of commitment and dedication towards the nation. Through Virasat, we celebrate not only India's glorious past but also the people who continue to shape its future."

The launch reflects MMTC-PAMP's commitment to responsible sourcing while supporting the Government of India's broader efforts to reduce dependence on imported gold, conserve foreign exchange, and advance the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

India remains one of the world's largest consumers of gold and imports over 90 per cent of its annual requirement. As demand for precious metals continues to rise, responsible recycling has emerged as a critical pillar in building a resilient and self-reliant ecosystem. By refining and reintroducing existing gold into the formal economy without compromising purity or quality, MMTC-PAMP is helping create a more sustainable supply chain while reducing dependence on imports. India's gold imports touched nearly USD 72 billion in FY2025-26, highlighting the growing importance of strengthening domestic recycling infrastructure.

The launch of Virasat further reinforces MMTC-PAMP's long-term commitment to creating an organised ecosystem for precious metals recycling in India. The company currently operates 17 gold recycling stores across the country and continues to expand responsible recycling infrastructure to make recycling more accessible and transparent.

The product was unveiled in the presence of Mr. Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP, along with Mr. Gaurav Nijhawan, Head of Marketing, MMTC-PAMP and Mr Kashish Vasishtha, DGM - Marketing, MMTC-PAMP.

Earlier this year, MMTC-PAMP also introduced the industry's first organised buyback programme for silver coins, bars and jewellery across select retail stores in India. The initiative enables consumers to securely sell their silver holdings through an organised channel while encouraging recycling and supporting a more circular economy for precious metals.

As India enters its ninth decade of Independence, MMTC-PAMP Virasat- Celebrating 80th Year of India's Independence stands as a timeless tribute to the nation's remarkable past, dynamic present and sustainable future. More than a commemorative collectible, the coin celebrates the enduring values of resilience, innovation and responsibility that continue to define India's progress.

Every MMTC-PAMP product undergoes a rigorous purification process to ensure the highest standards of purity and quality. Each product carries a unique identification number and is packaged in an Assayer-certified minted card, assuring authenticity and trust. Additionally, every product purchased from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, ensuring customers receive more than the stated weight and maximum value with every purchase.

About MMTC-PAMP

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, MKS PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 99.99%+ (999.9+) purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

www.mmtcpamp.com

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