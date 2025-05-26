DT
Chanda Patel Calls Karan Johar 'Humble Producer Who Champions New Talent'

Chanda Patel Calls Karan Johar 'Humble Producer Who Champions New Talent'

New Delhi [India], May 26: In a moment that brought together two passionate voices from Indian cinema, producer Chanda Patel recently had a warm and insightful interaction with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar at the Bharat Pavilion of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The meeting marked not only a symbolic exchange of ideas but also a celebration of the spirit of Indian cinema on a global platform.
ANI
May 26, 2025
PNN

Chanda Patel, known for her keen eye for storytelling and commitment to nurturing fresh talent, shared her appreciation for Karan Johar's long-standing contribution to the industry. Speaking candidly after the meeting, she said, "Karan Johar is an incredibly humble person and an equally humble producer. It was fantastic meeting him. We need more producers like him in Bollywood--people who are willing to stand by newcomers, freshers, and those truly passionate about working in cinema."

During their candid chitchat, the two producers exchanged thoughts on the evolving landscape of Indian films and the need for stronger platforms for emerging talent. Chanda lauded Karan for being a consistent pillar of support for aspiring actors, writers, and filmmakers. "He has always opened doors for new talent, and his efforts to encourage young storytellers are inspiring," she added.

The meeting at the Bharat Pavilion not only highlighted the unity within the Indian film fraternity but also showcased the mutual respect and admiration shared among filmmakers dedicated to the growth of the industry.

Chanda Patel is actively working on projects that spotlight fresh talent and believes that collaboration with industry veterans like Karan Johar can pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse Bollywood. She made her debut with the 2017 movie Hu Tara Ishq Ma and screened at the American and Singapore Film Festivals. Recently, she launched the poster of her upcoming film Tera Mera Naata at Ann's Film Festival, further showcasing her commitment to storytelling and cinematic excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

