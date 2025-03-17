DT
PT
Chandan Healthcare Acquires X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre in Patna

Chandan Healthcare Acquires X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre in Patna

New Delhi [India], March 17: In a significant move towards expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector, Chandan Healthcare has successfully acquired X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre, a well-established provider of radiology and pathology services in Patna. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance diagnostic excellence and strengthen Chandan Healthcare's commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality, and patient-centric medical services.
ANI
Updated At : 12:22 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
SMPL

With X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre's state-of-the-art radiology and pathology facilities, Chandan Healthcare will integrate advanced diagnostic capabilities into its existing healthcare network, ensuring faster and more accurate medical evaluations for patients.

The integration of X Life Diagnostics and Research Centre into Chandan Healthcare's ecosystem will bring cutting-edge technology, enhanced efficiency, and expanded healthcare accessibility, further solidifying Chandan's position as a leading healthcare provider in the region. Patients can expect seamless diagnostic experiences with an emphasis on accuracy, convenience, and affordability.

Chandan Healthcare Limited is a leading chain of diagnostic services in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, & Bihar. Chandan Healthcare Limited has been providing comprehensive testing services in Radiology and Pathology for the last 20 years.

Chandan Healthcare remains dedicated to delivering world-class medical services and continues its mission of expanding quality healthcare infrastructure across India.

For more information visit - www.chandandiagnostic.com

Leading Diagnostic Centers in Lucknow | Chandan Diagnostic

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

