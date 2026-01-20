Chandan Healthcare Limited Secures Second PPP Project in Punjab for Advanced Radiology Services

PNN

Advertisement

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), - Chandan Healthcare Limited, one of the leading diagnostic and healthcare services providers in North India, has been awarded a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the state of Punjab by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab.

Advertisement

The project has been awarded for a 10-year period with an estimated project cost of ₹26 crore. Under the PPP framework, the Company will undertake the development, operation, and maintenance of Advanced Radiology Imaging Diagnostic Centres at select government healthcare facilities across the state.

Advertisement

As part of the current initiative, Chandan Healthcare Limited will establish advanced radiology centres at the following locations:

* District Hospital, Hoshiarpur with a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner

Advertisement

* District Hospital, SBS Nagar with a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner

* District Hospital, Kapurthala with a 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner

* SDH Dasuya with a 32 slice CT scan

The award marks Chandan Healthcare's second PPP project in Punjab since December 2025, reflecting the Punjab Government's continued confidence in the Company's execution capabilities.

These initiatives are aimed at strengthening diagnostic infrastructure within government hospitals by improving access to modern MRI and CT scan services at the district and sub district level, supporting timely diagnosis and reducing the need for patients to travel to larger cities.

Through this partnership, Chandan Healthcare Limited continues to expand its B2G presence and reinforce its role as a trusted partner to state governments in enhancing public healthcare infrastructure through advanced diagnostic services.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, "Being selected again for a PPP project in Punjab reaffirms the strength of our operating model and our ability to deliver large-scale diagnostic projects in collaboration with state governments. This award further consolidates our position as a long-term partner in strengthening public healthcare infrastructure. The project enables us to extend advanced MRI and CT imaging services across district and sub-district hospitals, improving accessibility and reducing the burden on patients. We remain committed to supporting government healthcare systems through reliable execution, technology-led solutions, and consistent service quality."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)