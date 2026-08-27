Chandigarh University Establishes Collaborations with Leading Companies for Internships & Placements across Legal Studies, Liberal Arts and Sciences

University Collaborates with Leading Organisations to Create New-Age Learning and Placement Opportunities, Preparing Students for the Future of Work CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rapid advancements in the world of technology transform the way industries function, their workforce requirements have also changed completely. Today, employers increasingly seek graduates who can apply knowledge in real-world situations, understand industry expectations, possess practical, job-ready skills and start delivering from day one itself.

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To meet these changing requirements of the industry, Chandigarh University has nurtured an industry-aligned experiential learning model that bridges academic learning with professional practice equipping students with relevant skills to build a deeper understanding for the contemporary professional environment. And to that effect, CU has recently signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading companies to further strengthen its industry-academia engagement in the domains of Legal Studies, Liberal Arts and Sciences for, creating avenues for experiential learning through internships and placements, live projects, specialised training and certifications, research engagement and professional exposure.

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Nurturing Future-Ready Legal Professionals through Experiential Learning Legal education requires students to understand not only law concepts and legal theory but also how these principles are applied in professional practice. In order to bridge this gap, the University Institute of Legal Studies at Chandigarh University has entered into collaborations with SB Tech Associates, Magnus Legal Services LLP and Khurana and Khurana Advocates and IP Attorneys recently.

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Through the MoU with SB Tech Associates, CU will collaborate on the co-development and review of the curriculum for the identified programmes to ensure proper alignment with current industry standards and professional best practices in legal education and training. Students will gain exposure through trainings, seminars, hackathons, competitions, workshops, courses and guest and expert lectures, while the partnership provides internship and placement opportunities ranging from one to 12 months. This collaboration also opens avenues for joint research, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange, enabling students to engage with both professional and research-oriented aspects of the legal domain.

The partnership with Magnus Legal Services LLP similarly provides a platform for industry-informed curriculum development and review. Students will benefit from trainings, seminars, hackathons, competitions, workshops, courses and expert lectures, along with internship and placement opportunities of one to 12 months. Joint research initiatives, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange will further expose students to contemporary professional practices and research opportunities.

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For the students of B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.), LL.B. and LL.M., the MoU with Khurana and Khurana Advocates and IP Attorneys provides an additional industry interface. Apart from the curriculum development and review, the collaboration provides opportunities for internships of one to three months. The MoU also provides for placement opportunities, as well as scope for joint research, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange, enabling students to complement academic learning with practical exposure to the legal profession.

Building Industry-Ready Skills for Liberal Arts Students For Liberal Arts students, employability increasingly depends on the ability to combine communication, creativity and critical thinking with practical industry skills. Chandigarh University is addressing this requirement through collaborations with Level UP PR, Mantrin, and Orient International School and Sports Academy, providing direct exposure to professional media and education environments.

The MoU with Level UP PR brings the Print Media and Newspaper industry into CU's academic environment. Industry collaboration in curriculum development and review will help align learning with contemporary professional practices, while students will gain practical exposure through trainings, workshops, guest and expert lectures, industry talks and live industry projects.

The partnership also provides opportunities for students to do internships and secure placements with internship engagements ranging from one to 12 months alongside opportunities for joint research, surveys, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange.

Through its collaboration with Mantrin, CU is strengthening industry engagement in the Print Media and Newspaper sector. The partnership enables students to participate in trainings, workshops, guest and expert lectures, industry talks and live industry projects, while also providing opportunities for internships and placements that offer valuable professional exposure. Internship engagements may range from one to 12 months. The collaboration further broadens the scope of experiential learning through joint research, surveys, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange.

In teacher education, the collaboration with Orient International School and Sports Academy provides students of B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. programmes with opportunities to connect academic learning with practical requirements in education. Subject-matter experts from the organisation will participate in CU's curriculum review process, while students will have access to internship and placement opportunities of one to 12 months. The partnership also envisages industrial visits, seminars, workshops, expert talks, hackathons and other collaborative activities. Additionally, CU staff may pursue PhD programmes in accordance with University regulations, while CU students may choose a co-supervisor from another organisation, subject to approval by the relevant authorities with at least one supervisor continuing to be from Chandigarh University.

Equipping Students with Future-Ready Skills in Digital Forensics Emerging fields such as Digital Forensics require specialised infrastructure, industry-standard tools and exposure to real-world investigative applications. Recognising this need, Chandigarh University's University Institute of Sciences has collaborated with Foundation Futuristic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (FFT) to establish a Research Centre for Digital Forensic Intelligence.

The proposed centre will combine CU's physical infrastructure and computing hardware with FFT's proprietary software licences, specialised tools and industry-standard curriculum modules. Students will develop specialised capabilities in Digital Forensics, Crime Investigation, Intelligence Technologies and Solutions through curriculum development, training, seminars, hackathons, competitions, workshops, courses and expert lectures.

The MoU provides internship opportunities ranging from one to 12 months, along with placement opportunities with FFT, creating a talent-acquisition pipeline for students specialising in the centre's curriculum. It also provides for Train-the-Trainer certification for nominated CU faculty, joint research, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange, as well as professional co-branded certification programmes in mutually agreed domains, subject to CU's academic policies and approvals. CU departments will also facilitate academic white papers, independent studies and validation reports on the efficacy and applications of Make-in-India product suites, including those developed by FFT.

The Research Centre may further serve as a demonstration, research and training hub for law-enforcement agencies and other authorized institutions, supporting practical training, research and knowledge exchange in digital forensics and intelligence technologies.

In pharmaceutical sciences, the collaboration between CU and Choksi Laboratories Ltd addresses the need for practical exposure to pharmaceutical analytical techniques. The partnership covers curriculum development and review, along with trainings, seminars, hackathons, competitions, workshops, courses, guest/expert lectures and industrial visits.

Students will also have opportunities for joint research, sponsored projects, consultancy assignments, publications and knowledge exchange, as well as professional certification programmes in mutually agreed domains, with co-branded certificates subject to CU's academic policies and approvals. The MoU provides internship and placement opportunities.

Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

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