Chandigarh University Hosts 24-Hour National AI Hackathon 'AI Nexus 2026'; 70 Teams Develop AI Solutions for Real-World Challenges

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Chandigarh [India], July 8: In celebration of technology, talent, and the future of intelligent systems, Chandigarh University hosted 'AI Nexus 2026', a 24-hour flagship national-level hackathon themed "AI for Intelligent Systems & Responsible Innovation." The innovation-driven event brought together young minds from across the country to collaborate, innovate, and develop solutions for real-world problem statements aligned with industry challenges, fostering practical and scalable technological advancements. Participants from 11 States Compete at Chandigarh University's National AI Hackathon 'AI Nexus 2026'

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The inauguration of two-day 'AI Nexus 2026', organized by CU's Department of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AIML), Apex Institute of Technology-CSE at Chandigarh University was graced by Dr Sandeep Srivastava, Director, Meander Software Private Limited, Mansvi Pal, Associate Vice President, Xebia, Richa Thakur, Human Resources Business Partner, Softobiz, Prof (Dr), Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice -Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) Raghuveer VR , Pro-VC (Academics) Chandigarh University.

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A total of 7O teams including 20 from Chandigarh University, selected from over 650 teams, representing 43 higher educational institutions in 11 States and Union Territories including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Chandigarh participated in AI Nexus 2026. The first prize in the Hackathon was won by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala's team, 'Fairsight AI', second prize was won by Chandigarh University's team 'Vandalizers' and third prize was won by Amity University (Punjab) team 'Rasta'.

The 50 teams from institutions outside Chandigarh University represented Panjab University, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai, IIT Patna, Medhavi Skills University (Sikkim), JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA (Faridabad, Haryana), The NorthCap University (Gurugram) Lingaya's Vidyapeeth (Faridabad), Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta Institute of Technology and Management (ADGITM) Delhi, KCC Institute of Technology and Management (Uttar Pradesh), Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies (Himachal Pradesh), College of Engineering Roorkee (Uttarakhand), State Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nilokheri (Haryana), Rayat Bahra University (Punjab), Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (Haryana), ABES Institute of Technology (ABESIT) Ghaziabad, (Uttar Pradesh), Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (Noida, Uttar Pradesh) and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Chitkara University (Punjab) and Chitkara University (Himachal Pradesh) competed in the Grand Finale of this Hackathon.

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Besides prize pool of Rs 16.5 Lakh and exclusive goodies, recognising excellence in innovation, execution, and impact, the final evaluation round of 'AI Nexus 2026' Hackathon was attended by over 20 international experts from renowned US-based organizations including Tofayel Ahmed Onik from University of Potomac, Manish Kumar Abhay Singh from Mphasis Corporation USA, Amol M Khadge from MSR Technology Group, Kranti kumar Thota from Meta USA, Sayan Bishnu from Akamai Technologies LLC, Shailesh Sayarmal Chaudhary from Amazon Web Services, and more.

'AI Nexus 2026' Hackathon, technically sponsored by SAS, also featured ByteHunt, an AI-powered technical treasure hunt, offering participants an exciting blend of logic, technology, and teamwork through multi-level challenges which featured 20 teams from Chandigarh University. The first prize in this competition was won by Runtime Error, second prize was won by Ascenters and third prize was won by team Trishul.

Congratulating the winning teams and participants, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University nurtures next-generation leaders in emerging domains with its research-intensive, innovation-driven and unique experiential learning model. To keep up with industry needs, improve the employability of students and make them future ready with hands-on experience in real-life projects, Chandigarh University provides students the platforms for experiential learning opportunities that go beyond theoretical knowledge and traditional methods. This is need of the hour to bridge the skill gap in emerging technologies. As a 24-hour flagship AI innovation challenge, AI Nexus Hackathon 2026, aligned with the AI DevSummit, gave the participants to apply what they've learned in classroom on advanced, future-focused problem statements rooted in emerging AI trends such as generative AI, intelligent agents, multimodal systems, AI ethics, automation, and real-time decision intelligence. Such hackathons not only provide our students with unique opportunities for developing critical thinking skills, team work, time management, Communication and presentation to tackle real-world challenges but also prepares them for professional journey. I am sure students enjoyed this experience and the opportunity AI Nexus Hackathon provided them to network with industry professionals on campus,".

In his address, of (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice -Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University is at the forefront of AI innovation and launched its AI Mission which has seven different missions. This Mission covers 21 different initiatives including teaching, learning, research, internationalization, societal impact and campus operations. In line with the AI DevSummit which is a premier global conference for Artificial Intelligence Engineering and Management to be held later this year, AI Nexus 2026 served as a hub of innovation, collaboration, and transformative ideas. Research, innovation and entrepreneurship are in the DNA of Chandigarh University and we prepare leaders of tomorrow by imparting inspirational knowledge to the students. Such hackathons help students get the maximum skill sets that are required today because the time has gone when only a degree will fetch you the job. Co-curricular activities will become the focal point and such hackathons at university level, national level and international level becomes very primary for us to acquire that knowledge,".

"Chandigarh University's tagline is discover, learn, empower. Discover yourself, understand what you are interested in and learn according to that. Choose your electives based on what you are passionate about. Empower yourself to decide the kind of company you want to work, don't wait for the campus placement to bring some companies and then entry career mid-career long career crisis and other things happen," he added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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