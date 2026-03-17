Chandigarh University Hosts International Conference on 'New Media Ecologies 'CommuniGate 2026'; Transforming Communication Paradigms in the Digital Age

AI & Emerging Technologies Transforming Media in Digital Age, But Human Touch Still Required for Real Stories & Good Journalism, say Media Experts at ‘CommuniGate 2026’

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Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir)

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Chandigarh University (CU) in association with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) organised ‘CommuniGate 2026’, an International Conference on ‘New Media ecologies transforming communication paradigms in the digital age’, providing an interdisciplinary platform to scholars, practitioners, policymakers and emerging researchers for insightful discussions on contemporary challenges and opportunities in evolving landscape of digital communication.

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The dignitaries who graced the two-day ‘CommuniGate 2026’, organised by CU’s University Institute of Media Studies (UIMS), included Prof (Dr) KG Suresh, veteran journalist and Director India Habitat Centre, Rabindra Narayan, MD and President, GTC Network, Prof (Dr) Raviraj N Seetaraman, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr Nitin Kumar, Deputy Director (Research) ICSSR, Mimansa Malik, veteran TV anchor , Dr Mihir Ranjan Patra, Chairperson, DCMT, GJUST Hisar, Prof Kulveen Trehan, (GGSIPU)and Pallavi Srivastava, entrepreneur and media professional.

About 60 Research Papers were presented during technical sessions of the Conference by research scholars from countries including Nigeria, Bahrain and Venezuela and various states of India including Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

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Speaking on the theme of CommuniGate 2026, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, “As communication systems are witnessing a transformation in this digital age, it’s no surprise that today social media platforms, algorithmic systems, Artificial Intelligence, immersive technologies, mobile communication, and participatory cultures are collectively not only reshaping public discourse, cultural expression and governance, but everyday life also. So this International Conference served as a vibrant interdisciplinary platform for academics, researchers, practitioners and students to share insights and engage in critical deliberation on the transformative dynamics of new media ecologies and their implications for democracy, culture, education, migration and social inclusion.”

Participating in the Conference, renowned media experts said AI and other emerging technologies are transforming media in the Digital Age, but human touch still remains the key for the real stories of the real people and good journalism.

In his address during the valedictory function, Chief Guest Rabindra Narayan, MD and President, GTC Network, said, “The AI is as good as the person giving it the prompt. As AI helps us do things better and faster, our dependence on others is reducing. But we should keep learning and applying out mind to what AI is doing for us. This way we will also learn. With the advent of AI and free flow of knowledge, if inequalities can go from the society, education can become common for all, the education tools become affordable for all, we can make the world better using those new tools and technologies. We may cure diseases, we may have lesser misery, inequalities, we may have better policies.”

On New Media in digital age, Narayan said, “Media remains media. Today you are calling AI new media but it's old media already. We don't know where we are going but it's a very very exciting prospect. Wherever we are going, it's a new world and the new world is always exciting. But never give up the basic tools. Real stories are in real places with real people, you must go to real places, real people, find real stories, tell real stories because only real stories survive. Do what you feel right. Never be afraid to fail. Only the failure will teach you the success. And there is no learning without actually going to the ground, burning your boots, talking to real people, learning first hand.”

Earlier in his key note address during the inauguration of the ‘CommuniGate 2026’ , veteran journalist and IHC director Prof (Dr) KG Suresh highlighted the rapid transformation of journalism due to the rise of new media, social platforms and artificial intelligence. He said while traditional roles in journalism are evolving, the spread of misinformation remains a major concern. He emphasised the need for technological competence, ethical practices, and human-interest-driven reporting in modern journalism.

Mimansa Malik, veteran TV anchor said, “The phone in our hand holds more power today than any news channel did 30 years ago. But how are we using that power? . The responsibility that comes with digital media, young journalists should balance representation with ideological awareness,”. She also highlighted the importance of ethical citizen journalism, engaging storytelling and the responsible use of AI for fact-checking. “Understanding algorithms, leveraging digital platforms for social change, and maintaining originality are key to content creation in this digital age,” Malik added.

Dr Nitin Kumar, Deputy Director (Research), ICSSR, stressed the importance of ethical practices, responsible usage, and regulation of digital platforms. He said challenges of new media require a collaborative relationship between technology, media, and society, along with proactive participation from policymakers. “The focus should shift from how technology is transforming communication” to how communication is transforming democracy,” Dr Kumar added.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

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