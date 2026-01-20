Chandigarh University Hosts International Dance & Music Festival 2026, Artists from 33 Countries Give Eclectic Performances, Promote Global Cultural Exchange

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 20: In a grand global celebration of art, multiculturism and timeless traditions, Chandigarh University in association with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs organized India International Dance and Music Festival 2026 - One World, Many Cultures where more than 350 international artists from as many as 33 countries delivered mesmerizing artistic performances on the opening day of the two-day festival on Monday.

Chandigarh University has been holding this event in association with ICCR that promotes India's global cultural engagement through exchanges, festivals, scholarships for foreign students, showcasing Indian arts while welcoming international cultural delegations.

Speaking on the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University has always believed that there is no stronger medium than art to bring nations together, elevate India's global image and project the nation as a rising world power as art is a universal language understood by all. Art and culture play a pivotal role in connecting India with the world, nurturing a conducive atmosphere for meaningful relationships and strengthen bonds of friendship with nations across the globe. Owing to the visionary efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has today emerged as a global hub for foreign tourists. Since 2014, the country has witnessed a remarkable surge in tourist arrivals whether it is cultural or heritage, medical or spiritual in recent years. Not only this international students also now view India as an excellent destination for quality education. This is evident from the fact that at present over 3000 foreign students from 65 countries are pursuing their studies at Chandigarh University."

"The international festival at CU underlines the university's commitment to promoting global cultural exchange, preserving traditions and strengthening cultural diplomacy. The spectacular confluence of world cultures highlighted the richness of global heritage, reinforcing multicultural harmony and the spirit of unity beyond borders through the universal language of art," added MP Sandhu.

Dressed in their colourful traditional attires, the troupes of artists showcased the beauty of indigenous music and dance cultures of their respective countries. All the cultural troupes from different nations took part in the procession on the CU campus - celebrating the diverse cultures and unity of diversity.

The troupes of artists who delivered spectacular performances during the festival were from Kazakhstan & LGMF group (74 members), Kyrgyzstan (15 members), Malaysia (17 members), Maldives (11 members), Lithuania (8 members), Uzbekistan (9 members) and Burkina Faso (9 members).

Apart from that artists from Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Lesotho, Myanmar, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Angola, Malawi, Cameroon, Syria, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Congo, Thailand, Uganda, Mali, Namibia, Kenya, Somalia, Ghana and Madagascar also enthralled one and all with the mesmerizing performances.

In the first performance of the day, the 80-member Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival group, presented by Dr L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurty Subramaniam, took the stage featuring the Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, the Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmonic and the Dance Ensemble 'Gakku' from Kazakhstan. The Gakku group, known for their fast-paced performances and traditional ballet style, showcased the history of Kazakhstan, the bravery of its horsemen and the vast open landscapes through their dance.

The audience was enthralled by the 15-member Folklore Ensemble 'Aalam' and Dance Group 'Ademi' from the Osh Regional Philharmonic, Kyrgyz Republic. The word Aalam translates to world or universe in Kyrgyz, symbolizing the ensemble's mission to represent the rich heritage and traditions of Kyrgyzstan on a global stage. Through their energetic and traditional dance forms, the performers brought to life Kyrgyz folk tales, celebrated the courage of horsemen, and showcased the vibrant cultural tapestry of the country's nomadic heritage. Their performance was a vivid portrayal of Kyrgyz culture, connecting audiences to the rhythms, stories and spirit of Central Asia.

Adding to the international spectacle was a 17-member troupe Sutra Foundation from Malaysia that presented their piece titled 'Radhe-Radhe: The Sweet Surrender'. This performance drew inspiration from Indian devotional traditions, celebrating the timeless love and devotion associated with Lord Krishna and Radha. The name itself conveys surrender, devotion and harmony, reflecting the ensemble's mission to connect cultures through music and dance. With graceful choreography and emotive expressions, the team highlighted the universality of Indian art forms, while building a bridge between Malaysian and Indian cultural narratives. The artists from other nations also delivered mesmerizing performances of music and dance from their respective countries.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

