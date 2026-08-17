Chandigarh University becomes India's First University to Unveil 'Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047' to Strengthen Universities' Role in National Space Missions

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CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving a major thrust to India's growing space ambitions, Chandigarh University on Monday brought together the country's leading space scientists, mission leaders, astronaut, industry experts and academia at the National Space Technology Conclave (NSTC) 2026 to deliberate on the emerging technologies and capabilities that will shape India's next generation of space missions. Organised by Chandigarh University's Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCC) in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), two-day conclave features participation of 30 distinguished scientists, mission leaders and technologists from ISRO, IIST, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), along with 10 CEOs and senior leaders from leading Indian space industries and start-ups.

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The conclave brought together several eminent figures from India's space sector, including Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe who was Chief Guest along with Nilesh M Desai, Former Director Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, Dr YVN Krishnamurthy, Former Scientific Secretary, ISRO, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space, M Venkat Rao, Former Project Director and Advisor to ISRO, Dr Priyadarshanam, Head SSPACE, IIST, Dr Rajeev Jyothi, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe and Dr Srividya G Scientist – SG URSC among others.

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Making a significant first-of-its-kind contribution to India's university-led space ambitions, Chandigarh University became the first university to unveil the 'Chandigarh University Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047' following extensive deliberations at the conclave.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe said, "ISRO has done a great job and made India a super space power, developing technologies across applications, launch vehicles and satellite systems. But while we had the technology, we were not self-sufficient and more than 70% of our demand was met through outsourcing. Keeping this in mind, the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the space sector for private participation in June 2020, with the objective that space technology should reach the last person under the vision of Antyodaya. Since then, we have seen a boom in the private space ecosystem, with 450-plus space start-ups today. The Indian Space Policy 2023 clearly defined the roles of ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL and non-government entities, while the national vision is to build a strong, globally competitive and commercially vibrant space sector in the coming years. To support this growth, we have introduced schemes including the Space Seed Fund, the Technology Adoption Fund, the venture capital fund and the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship Development Programme, where a young innovator can bring an idea and take it through three phases, ideate, innovate and demonstrate."

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Dr YVN Krishnamurthy, Former Scientific Secretary, ISRO said, "The strength of India's space programme is not just in launching satellites, but in developing cost-effective solutions, extending satellite life and using space technology for societal benefit. Our Prime Minister's vision of taking space technology across 86 ministries, opening the sector to private participation and making geospatial data more accessible has created tremendous opportunities for young people, innovators and start-ups. With support and finance available, the need is to think beyond textbooks, create new ideas and build solutions that benefit humanity. The world is looking towards India for future space capabilities, including habitation on the Moon and Mars, so students must think big. Chandigarh University, with the support of ISRO, IIST and the Kalpana Chawla Centre, has the potential to contribute to this national space vision."

Nilesh M Desai, former Director of Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, said, "With the space reforms started in 2020 after Covid and setting up of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted that space starts ups should be encouraged and private sector should play more role in the Indian space activities. So this initiative by Chandigarh University's KCC in collaboration with the ISRO and IIST to organize this two-day will go a long way in promoting space activities among students. It will create a talent pool specially when we are facing lots of problems in getting relevant professionals in various space activities including communication and navigation. It will give impetus to generation of talent pool and help the Indian space sector specially in the private domain."

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space, said, "India has a billion-plus population, but there are still not many private space companies building full satellites and servicing India's requirements, let alone the global market. Today, India operates roughly 55 satellites, compared to about 1,000 operated by the US and China, with private companies in these countries operating thousands of satellites. I believe this is going to change in the coming decade, as India moves from servicing its own requirements to servicing global requirements. Gone are the days when people were building one, two, three or five satellites; people are now launching tens, hundreds and thousands of satellites. Chandigarh University must encourage launching of constellation of small satellites that can service some of the social goals of India and also form a national asset backbone in collaboration with IIST with IN-SPACe supporting the effort."

Prof. (Dr) Eswar Sunkara, Senior Director, Kalpana Chawla Centre Chandigarh University, said, "The Chandigarh University Declaration on Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047 will provide a strategic direction for the role universities can play in advancing India's space ambitions. The Declaration will bring together the perspectives of leading space scientists, institutional leaders and academia to strengthen space technology education, research, innovation, skill development and industry collaboration, while providing a roadmap for universities to contribute more meaningfully to national space missions. Our vision is to establish Chandigarh University as a regional hub for space research, technology and innovation with Kalpana Chawla Centre serving as catalytic force for capacity building in this direction. With the support and guidance of ISRO and other national space institutions, we aim to develop space-ready human resources and build capabilities that contribute to India's broader vision of becoming a technologically advanced and globally competitive Viksit Bharat by 2047."

The first day featured expert deliberations, roundtables, technology demonstrations and direct interactions between students and leading space scientists, astronauts and industry experts, focusing on the technological priorities shaping India's future space missions.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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