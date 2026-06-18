Chandigarh University ranks 526th in QS World University Rankings 2027

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Chandigarh [India], June 18: Continuing its remarkable rise among the world's leading higher education institutions, Chandigarh University (CU) has made impressive strides in the latest edition of prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027 by securing an overall world rank of 526, registering impressive surge for the fifth consecutive year with CU's world rank going up by an impressive 274 ranks -- from the 800th rank in 2023 to 526th in 2027.

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As per the latest QS World University Rankings, with All India Rank of 13 among all universities in the country as compared to 16th rank in 2026's rankings, Chandigarh University now ranks among the top 1% of universities in India and the top 2% of universities in the World, underscoring its growing reputation as a leading institution of higher learning, both in India and globally.

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Ranking by indicators

In the indicator-wise rankings, Chandigarh University secures 1st Rank Among India's Private Universities in 'Academic Reputation' which reflects academic prowess. In global rankings for Academic Reputation in QS World University Rankings 2027, Chandigarh University further improved its ranking from 561 in 2026 to 491 in 2027, a surge of 70 ranks underscoring its growing global standing and academic excellence.

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In Employer Reputation which indicates a university's strong standing among employers, Chandigarh University secured 2nd rank among India's private universities. In global rankings for Employer Reputation, Chandigarh University secured 147th rank in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Chandigarh University's global rank in the 'International Research Network' parameter improved by an impressive 240 ranks - from 603 in 2026 to 363 in 2027 rankings. With this, Chandigarh University ranked among the top 1% of universities in world for the International Research Network which shows an institution's success in creating and sustaining global research collaborations. Chandigarh University ranked among India's top 5 Universities in International Research Network in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

In International Faculty parameter, Chandigarh University secured 3rd rank among India's private universities and 4th rank in International Student Ratio.

Terming Chandigarh University's impressive strides in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027 as a significant milestone, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University has demonstrated outstanding performance across multiple criteria, including academic reputation and international research network. This continued recognition in the QS World Rankings reflects the dedication and excellence of our faculty, staff, and students towards academic rigor, innovative research, and global impact."

Sandhu further said, "These rankings deepen our commitment towards imparting world-class quality education and set new benchmarks in higher education by nurturing young minds and equipping them with the skills, attitudes, and values needed to lead in various fields in the future. We remain committed to sustaining this momentum and achieving even greater success in the years ahead among the world's leading institutions of higher learning by providing best facilities to students, through best practices of innovation and academics."

Elated over Chandigarh University's achievements in QS World University Rankings 2027, Dr Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, CU said, "Besides improving global rank, Chandigarh University's achieved a remarkable milestone in key indicators like Academic Reputation, International Research Network, Employer Reputation, International Faculty and International Student Ratio in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2027. We are delighted to secure to 1st rank among all private universities for Academic Reputation. Chandigarh University offers globally-recognized industry collaborative programs in emerging technologies, including AI and Machine Learning (ML), Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Data Analytics and Fintech in collaboration with renowned MNCs including Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TCS, Virtusa, KPMG, SAS, AON, NSE, PwC, Adobe, Meta, Deloitte, Grant Thornton and NISM."

"In Employer Reputation, Chandigarh University secured 2nd rank along private universities in India according to the QS World University Rankings 2027. This highlights a strong, growing demand for our graduates in the corporate sector which makes Chandigarh University a top choice for MNCs. In 2025, over 1300 top notch global and Indian Companies turned up at CU campus with over 10,000 job offers across diverse streams," the Chandigarh University VC said.

"Chandigarh University's top rank in 'International Research Network' reflects CU's research and innovation eco-system which can be gauged from the fact that Chandigarh University students and faculty members have authored over 24,000 research publications and filed more than 6000 patents out of which 5800 patents published and 260 patents were granted in varied domains. In 2024-25 alone, CU students have filed 743 patents, 770 published and 49 patents were granted. Chandigarh University has more than 560 international research network scholars. Marking a significant global research impact, 44 faculty members from CU were featured among the world's top 2 percent scientists as per the Stanford University-Elsevier list."

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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