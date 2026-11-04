Chandigarh University Ranks No. 1 Among Private Universities in India for the 4th Year in a Row in QS Asia University Rankings 2027

Chandigarh University's Asia Rank Jumps from 271st in 2022 to 104th in 2027 with Impressive 61% Improvement in its QS Asia University Rankings

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its position as the top-most university, Chandigarh University has yet again emerged as India's Number 1 Private University in India for the fourth consecutive year in the latest edition of prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2027. Earlier, Chandigarh University had secured the 1st rank among all private universities in India in 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions of the QS Asia University Rankings.

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Chandigarh University continued its stellar rise among top universities in Asia also by rising 4 places to achieve the 104th rank among all Asian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027 published by the London-based university ranking organization QS, by improving its overall score from 66.6 in 2026 to 70.3 in 2027's rankings. Chandigarh University has significantly improved its position in the QS Asia University Rankings, rising from 271st in 2022 to 104th place in 2027, reflecting an impressive improvement of 61% over the past six years on the basis of its robust performance on most indicators.

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With this, Chandigarh University has leapfrogged to secure better ranks than many international universities in top Asian countries including China, Japan, South Korea among others.

Overall, Chandigarh University improved its score for most performance indicators. While Chandigarh University climbed 59 ranks in International Research Network (IRN) to secure 35th rank among top universities in Asia, it also rose four places to secure 48th rank in Employer Reputation, strengthening its standing among Asia's leading universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027.

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Welcoming India's remarkable performance in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian higher educational institutions (HEIs) have made impressive strides, both globally and within Asia, as evidenced by the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. The fact that 325 institutions including 31 new entrants from India made it to the QS Asia Rankings 2027 shows the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has led to qualitative changes in India's education sector. With the Union government further boosting research and innovation, India has well established itself as a formidable competitor among global education powerhouses. With the unprecedented rise in QS Asia University Rankings, more and more Indian institutions than ever before are earning their place on the world stage. India has solidified its reputation as an emerging hub for higher learning in Asia with reforms promoting quality, research, innovation, and international collaboration. While IIT Delhi leads the Indian contingent, the spectacular rise of young institutions like Chandigarh University in short span of time shows the growth and resilience of India's educational landscape in the past 12 years. It shows India's commitment to fostering academic excellence and enhancing global competitiveness of its education institutions at the global level."

Commenting on Chandigarh University's remarkable rise in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, Chandigarh University Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal said, "It indeed is a proud moment that Chandigarh University has become the first private university to secure the number 1 rank for the fourth consecutive year. Chandigarh University has been recognised as one of the top universities in Asia and improved 4 places to achieve 104th place among higher educational institutions in the largest continent in the world which indeed is a marvellous feat. As a research-intensive university, Chandigarh University has an impressive 6,712 patents and 29,824 research publications to its credit. In past one year, Chandigarh University has filed over 964 patents, 824 of its patents have been published and 55 patents have been granted. This apart, over 7,578 research papers of Chandigarh University have been published in a year. This is the reason Chandigarh University has secured the 35th rank in Asia in the International Research Network (IRN). Likewise, in Employer Reputation indicator - which measures how institutions and their programmes are perceived by employers involved in graduate recruitment and hiring decisions -- Chandigarh University ranks among Asia's top 50 universities. This is the reason over 1,300 top MNCs come to CU campus for placements and made over 10,000 job offers to CU students during Campus Placement drive in previous academic year."

"Chandigarh University's remarkable performance in the latest QS Asia University Rankings is testament to our unwavering commitment to provide academic excellence and world class education to our students. Rankings such as these are not just about numbers; they reflect the collective effort of our faculty, staff, and students. Being number 1 private university, we remain dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, driving forward with the same passion and determination that has brought us this far," Prof Sehgal added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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