Chandigarh University Student builds AI-Powered Startup 'Fovea Infotech'; Crosses Rs 50 Lakh Turnover in Less Than a Year of Operations

Startup offering integrated software, AI automation, branding, & digital growth solutions to businesses

Advertisement

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning his Startup idea conceived on Chandigarh University (CU) campus, CU alumnus Abubakar Akhlaq has founded an AI-powered tech company 'Fovea Infotech' which is helping businesses improve their efficiency and accelerate growth by offering integrated software, AI automation, branding, and digital growth solutions.

Advertisement

As a student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at Chandigarh University, Abubakar Akhlaq envisioned 'Fovea Infotech' in 2022 which has rapidly evolved into a full-service technology and digital transformation company serving businesses across multiple sectors, Fovea Infotech's turnover has crossed Rs 50 lakh in sales in less than one year of its operations.

Advertisement

"The concept of Fovea Infotech was conceived by me during my engineering journey at Chandigarh University. While interacting with startups and local businesses, I realized that many companies struggled with outdated processes, disconnected systems and ineffective digital strategies. I saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between technology and business by offering integrated software, AI automation, branding, and digital growth solutions under one roof with Fovea Infotech," Abubakar Akhlaq said.

"As a CSE student, I was always passionate about solving business challenges through technology and create real-world impact. I wanted to build solutions that help businesses automate operations, improve customer experiences, and grow faster. Instead of following a traditional career path, I chose entrepreneurship because I believed technology should simplify businesses rather than complicate them," he added.

Advertisement

On his company's Unique Selling Proposition (USP), Akhlaq said, "Fovea Infotech addresses the challenge of fragmented digital transformation. Many businesses work with multiple vendors for software, websites, apps, tech systems, marketing, automation, and branding, leading to inefficiencies and increased costs. Our goal is to provide an integrated ecosystem where businesses can access all their technology and digital growth solutions from one trusted partner. Fovea Infotech offers comprehensive technology and digital transformation services including Custom Software Development, Mobile Application Development, AI Automation & RAG-based AI Solutions, CRM & ERP Development, SaaS Product Development, Website Design and Development, Brand Strategy and Digital Branding, Performance Marketing, Social Media Management, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Cloud & DevOps Solutions, Corporate Identity Design and Digital Transformation Consulting. We primarily serve startups, SMEs, hospitality businesses, healthcare, education, real estate, retail, and manufacturing industries."

On his future goals, Fovea Infotech CEO and founder said, "Our vision is to become one of India's leading AI-powered digital transformation companies by building scalable software products and intelligent automation solutions for businesses worldwide. We aim to expand internationally, launch our own SaaS products, strengthen AI capabilities, and help thousands of organizations embrace digital transformation. I founded Fovea Infotech in July 2025 and it's client portfolio and service offerings have seen consistent growth ever since. We work with clients across various sectors including Real Estate, Hospitality, Healthcare Education, Manufacturing, Retail, Professional Services, Startups, SMEs and B2B tech Vendors. Our solutions are designed to meet the unique operational and digital transformation needs of each industry. In future, , Fovea Infotech will launch proprietary SaaS platforms and expand AI and automation products. Besides serving international clients across the Middle East, Europe, and North America, Fovea Infotech will build strategic technology partnerships, create employment opportunities for young technology professionals and invest in research and innovation in Artificial Intelligence."

On Chandigarh University's role in shaping his idea into a startup, Abubakar Akhlaq said, "During my academic journey, Chandigarh University provided valuable support through its innovation-driven environment, industry-oriented curriculum, experienced faculty, practical project opportunities, technical workshops, and entrepreneurial culture. The University's focus on innovation and skill development gave me the confidence to transform ideas into practical business solutions and prepared me for building a technology company. Chandigarh University helped in developing my technical knowledge and entrepreneurial mindset with hand-on learning environment, interactions with industry leaders and encouragement to think beyond academics to pursue entrepreneurship and innovation."

Advising aspiring student entrepreneurs at Chandigarh University, Abubakar Akhlaq said, "If you have an idea, don't wait for the perfect opportunity to come, rather start with the resources you have today. For making impact, focus on solving real-world problems instead of following trends. Learn continuously, embrace failures as lessons, and build something that creates genuine value for people. Entrepreneurship is a journey of persistence, adaptability, and lifelong learning. Believe in your vision, stay consistent, and never stop innovating."

Congratulating Abubakar Akhlaq on his entrepreneurial journey and extending best wishes for the success of his startup, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University's promotes the culture of creating the jobs by nurturing entrepreneurship skills among students. The industry-collaborated and futuristic program of Chandigarh University are meticulously designed to equip students with the latest industry insights, practical skills, and hands-on experiences, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the modern business landscape."

"Chandigarh University encourages its students for innovating new technologies, CU students have created over 250 Start-Ups ever since its inception in 2012. As a Research-Intensive University, Chandigarh University remains focused on research and innovation by fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem which encourages its students for innovating new technologies and unlock boundless opportunities for growth. Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) is mobilising Rs 5 crore to catalyze growth in the startup ecosystem at CU. This initiative brings together key stakeholders from Chandigarh University and venture capital partners to empower innovative startups and foster entrepreneurship," he added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)