Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Law students undergo Internship at the Supreme Court and High Court

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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: More than 50 students from the School of Legal Studies at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh completed internships at the Supreme Court of India and Lucknow High Court, gaining first-hand exposure to judicial proceedings, litigation practices, and courtroom processes. The one-month internship programme gave first-year law students the opportunity to observe legal research, petition drafting, constitutional debates, and the working style of senior advocates and legal professionals.

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- In it's first year of establishment Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh focuses on practical-hands-on-learning

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The internship offered students valuable insight into how the justice system functions in practice. Through direct exposure to judicial procedures and legal reasoning, the students developed a deeper understanding of the preparation, discipline, and research that shape the legal profession. A total 16 students underwent internship at Supreme Court of India while 34 students completed their training at Allahabad Bench and Lucknow High Court.

Jai Inder Sandhu, Managing Director Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, said, "Our vision is to nurture legal professionals who are academically strong, technologically adept, and socially responsible. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is focused onto impart practical-oriented-hands-on education to its students and therefore the internship opportunity provided to the law students in its first year of establishment is a step taken in that direction."

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He further added that, "We have been working towards integration of usage of new technologies such as AI into legal education, so that we can train our students for future where law and technology will work together in meaningful ways. While most law students spend their first year understanding constitutional principles and legal doctrines through textbooks, these students experienced the real-time functioning of the judicial system."

Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, recognised as India's first AI-augmented multidisciplinary university, has designed its legal programmes to combine classroom learning with experiential exposure. The School of Legal Studies offers LL.B., BA LL.B. (Hons.), BBA LL.B. (Hons.), and LL.M. programmes that integrate legal studies with emerging technologies and practical training.

Chandigarh University carries a rich legacy of establishing a strong Industry-Connect which a vision to train and equip its students with the employability and entrepreneurship skills that are required as per the industry expectations. "Therefore, we are in the process of establishing a strong foundation for Industry Partnership by signing MoUs with top Law firms of India and Abroad which will offer training, internships and placement opportunities to our students" added Jai Inder Sandhu. Research and innovation remain central to the university's academic ecosystem. Faculty members contribute to legal scholarship through publications and interdisciplinary projects, while students benefit from a learning environment that connects legal theory with real-world application.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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