Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh records Strong Research Momentum with 182 Papers Published in 2025-26

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22: In an era when universities are increasingly judged by the relevance, quality and reach of the knowledge they create, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a promising centre of research excellence.

Advertisement

In just one year, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh published 182 research papers in Scopus-listed journals, taking its total research output to 272 papers across diverse disciplines published by 70 authors across multiple disciplines.

Advertisement

With 72.9 per cent of these publications appearing in Q1 and Q2 journals, and research linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), CU UP's progress reflects an academic approach that is moving beyond publication numbers to build meaningful visibility, credibility and impact across the wider research community.

The university's research output spans a wide range of academic areas. Management contributed 39 research papers, followed by Engineering with 70 papers, Pharmacy with 18 papers, Chemistry with 14 papers and Computing with 12 papers. In addition, Biotechnology and Physics contributed 6 papers each, while Liberal Arts and Mathematics recorded 5 papers each. Research publications have also contributed to areas embracing Commerce, Law, Aerospace, Data Science and Forensics.

Advertisement

Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is aligning its research with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure that its academic work contributes to real-world development challenges. A significant focus is on industry, innovation and infrastructure, along with research promoting decent work, economic growth, and affordable and clean energy. Reflecting the university's commitment to producing research that is relevant, socially meaningful and connected to global priorities.

Highlighting the significance of the accomplishment, Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, said, "Our goal is to establish Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh as a leading research-intensive hub in the country. At CU UP, research is not being limited to publication alone. Our focus is on quality research that promotes innovation and contributes to solving real problems faced by society. The research aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals marks an important milestone in Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's academic journey."

Highlighting upon the sustained growth, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Vinith Kumar Nair, said, "The university's research vision extends beyond increasing the number of publications. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is working to create an environment where researchers connect their work with societal needs, industry challenges and emerging global priorities. The publication of 182 research papers in one year marks an important milestone in Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh's academic journey."

Further, Nair added, "Going forward, the university will continue to strengthen quality publications, patents, innovation, externally funded research, industry collaborations and international research partnerships. The university also plans to make PhD research more impactful by encouraging scholars to work on problems with practical relevance and measurable outcomes."

"The approach aims to ensure that research produced at the university contributes not only to academic knowledge but also to innovation, technology development and solutions for real-world challenges. By promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, the university is encouraging researchers to explore complex issues through integrated and outcome-oriented approaches."

Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh continues to expand its research network and build meaningful collaborations with industry and international institutions; its focus remains on increasing the visibility and real-world relevance of the work undertaken by its PhD scholars and faculty members. Through multidisciplinary research, innovation and knowledge-sharing, the university is building an academic environment where ideas can move beyond paper and contribute to practical solutions for society. Building on this sustained commitment, CU UP is preparing to play a stronger role in shaping a more sustainable, innovative and progressive future.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

Website: https://www.culko.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)