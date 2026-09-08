PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], September 8: Marking another significant stride in its efforts to provide students with global academic exposure, Chandigarh University has sent 50 students to pursue higher studies and take up international academic programmes at 27 prestigious global universities across 10 countries.

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A grand departure ceremony was organized at Chandigarh University for campus programmes ranging students departed for countries including Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom to pursue their higher studies at top-ranked universities in these countries where they will gain international academic exposure through programmes ranging from semester exchange and research internships to international transfer and higher education opportunities. The students are part of Chandigarh University's September Intake 2026 (SEP Intake 2026) for international academic mobility programmes.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Rajan Sharma, Executive Director, Department of International Affairs, Chandigarh University, said, "It is always a profoundly proud moment for us when we see that our students step onto the global stage. This September Intake 2026 more than 50 of our students have departed to pursue international education exposure at 27 prestigious universities in 10 countries. Each of these students is not only taking a major step forward in his or her educational journey but is also carrying the talent, ambition and spirit of Chandigarh University to the global stage."

Prof. Sharma said, "Taiwan and France have emerged as the leading destinations, with 22 students travelling to Taiwan and 14 to France, two countries account for around 74% of the intake. Asia accounts for 23 students representing 47% of the cohort followed by Europe with 21 students or 43%. North America accounts for three students or 6% while Russia accounts for two students or 4%."

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The outgoing cohort represents a diverse range of academic disciplines including B.E. Computer Science Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Aerospace Engineering, Data Analytics, Biotechnology, Psychology, MBA, BBA, B.Sc. Animation, VFX & Gaming, Forensic Science, Hospitality & Hotel Management and Travel & Tourism.

"The diversity of destinations clearly shows the growing confidence of our students in exploring academic opportunities across different regions of the world. Apart from Taiwan and France, our students are travelling to Canada, Germany, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. This exposure to different academic systems, cultures, research environments and professional practices will help them develop a truly international outlook and build capabilities that go far beyond the classroom," Prof. Sharma added.

"Providing global academic exposure to students is one of the major cornerstones of the academic ethos nurtured at CU and as part of this commitment, the university has facilitated international academic opportunities for more than 2,450 students over the last 12 years by allowing them to study at prestigious global universities and established 540 international collaborations to offer students the opportunity to study at prestigious global universities in over 100 countries including USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Europe and across six continents of the world."

The Semester Exchange Programme is the largest international mobility programme in the September Intake 2026 with 27 students followed by the International Transfer Programme (ITP) with eight students and Research Internship opportunities with seven students. In addition, four students have departed under Short-Term Programmes, while one student has travelled under the Taiwan Experience Education Programme (TEEP), Master's Abroad and Semester Abroad Programme. Chandigarh University's international programmes facilitate student mobility, higher studies, exchange programmes, internships and other collaborative academic opportunities with universities across the world.

"One of the strongest outcomes is that nearly 92% of the students secured placements at our partner universities. The International Transfer Programme, Short-Term Programme, Master's Abroad and Semester Abroad Programme have recorded 100% placements at partner universities. In the Semester Exchange Programme, 26 out of 27 students have been placed at partner universities," Prof. Sharma said.

Prof. Sharma said, "What makes this cohort particularly significant is its multidisciplinary approach from deep-tech research, data science and aerospace innovation to biotechnology, global business, behavioural sciences, hospitality and creative technologies our students are entering international classrooms and research environments across diverse disciplines. They will gain hands-on exposure to advanced laboratories, research centres and technology hubs while also building international networks and developing cross-cultural competencies. Through these opportunities, our students are gaining academic and research exposure that will strengthen their professional capabilities and prepare them for international careers."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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