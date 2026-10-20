CHANDO Group Showcases Chinese Beauty Science at COSMETIC 360, Debuts Fatigue-Aging Research on Global Stage

PRNewswire

Paris [France], October 20: CHANDO Group featured its five brands and latest advances in cosmetic ingredient research at the 12th edition of COSMETIC 360, organized by Cosmetic Valley and held at the Louvre in Paris on October 14–15. As a representative of China's beauty industry, the Group also participated in the 2026 International Cosmetics Innovation Summit (INPD). At the event, CHANDO Group presented its findings on fatigue-related skin aging alongside its proprietary active ingredient, HiMurchaSin™ Super Anti-Aging Peptide, to an international audience for the first time. The ingredient also received the INPD Raw Materials Award, a highlight of the Group's participation. Through a keynote presentation, an international roundtable discussion and a two-day exhibition, the Group exchanged insights with beauty industry leaders and experts from around the world on emerging trends in cosmetic science and innovation.

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Exploring Fatigue-Related Skin Aging: CHANDO Group Takes the Main Stage at the Louvre

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Under the theme "REGENERATIONS," this year's COSMETIC 360 brought together more than 260 exhibitors from over 20 countries, including international beauty groups, companies across the cosmetics supply chain and research institutions. The event is widely recognized as a leading international platform for innovation in the cosmetics industry.

Regeneration has also been a central focus of CHANDO Group's research for more than a decade, particularly the challenge of restoring vitality to skin affected by fatigue. On October 15, Shanshan Jiang, MD, Research and Science Communications Officer at CHANDO Group, delivered a keynote address on the summit's main stage. Titled "Chronic Stress Aging: A New Anti-Aging Paradigm for Chinese Skin," the presentation introduced a science-based approach to understanding and addressing fatigue-related skin aging in Chinese populations.

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Since 2024, CHANDO Group has collaborated with a research team led by Wang Sijia at the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences, to investigate age-related changes in Chinese women's skin. A comparison of data from 2018 and 2023 indicated that the age at which overall wrinkle formation begins to accelerate had shifted approximately four years earlier, suggesting an earlier onset and faster progression of visible skin aging among Chinese women. Fatigue-associated lifestyle factors, including shorter sleep duration, smoking and alcohol consumption at younger ages, and cumulative stress, were significantly associated with the earlier onset of facial wrinkles. Building on these findings, CHANDO Group introduced the concept of "Fatiguescence (Fatigue-Aging)" and extended its research to examine the role of mitochondrial function and cellular energy metabolism in skin aging. After screening more than 600 extremophile strains collected in the Himalayas, the Group identified Himalayan extremophile yeast HiMurchaSin™ as a key proprietary ingredient. Leveraging AI-driven computational biology, it screened a database of more than 2.8 million yeast protein sequences to identify HiMurchaSin™ Super Anti-Aging Peptide, which targets PGC-1α, a key regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis. Efficacy tests demonstrated the peptide's ability to support cellular renewal and promote mitochondrial biogenesis, helping to counteract fatigue-related skin aging. These findings offer a new perspective on global anti-aging research, grounded in the distinctive characteristics of Chinese skin.

Following the keynote, CHANDO Group joined three leading international experts for a roundtable titled "Eastern and Western Perspectives: Anti-Aging Research and the Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market." The panel examined emerging global trends in anti-aging research and the cosmetics industry, drawing on perspectives from skin science, the translation of scientific research into practical applications, brand strategy and international markets.

Chinese Ingredient Innovation Gains International Recognition

During the summit, the winners of the 2026 INPD Awards were announced. HiMurchaSin™ Super Anti-Aging Peptide, a proprietary ingredient developed by CHANDO Group using AI technology and drawing on its research into fatigue-related aging, received the INPD Raw Materials Award. Testing showed that the peptide has 8.5 times the penetration capacity of conventional tetrapeptides. By targeting PGC-1α, a key regulator of mitochondrial energy metabolism, it helps support cellular energy production and address fatigue-related skin aging at the cellular level. The ingredient is already incorporated into the seventh generation of CHANDO's Super Anti-Aging Little Purple Bottle, launched in April 2026, and the reformulated CHANDO Little Purple Bottle Super Anti-Aging Cream, introduced in August.

This marks CHANDO Group's second INPD award, following its 2024 recognition for the development and application of Himalayan extremophile yeast HiMurchaSin™. From HiMurchaSin™ to HiMurchaSin™ Super Anti-Aging Peptide, the Group's continued advances demonstrate the increasing international recognition of Chinese expertise in cosmetic ingredient innovation.

Five Brands Showcase a Comprehensive Portfolio of Proprietary Ingredient Innovations

At COSMETIC 360, CHANDO Group presented its five brands—CHANDO, MAYSU, Biorrier, imine and SPRING SUMMER—highlighting the breadth of its expertise in skin science, ingredient research and product innovation. The exhibition featured an extensive portfolio of proprietary ingredients, including HiMurchaSin™ and HiMurchaSin™ Super Anti-Aging Peptide, space rose cell PDRN, blue gentian, space ginseng yeast, Eleusine coracana ferment, a proprietary postbiotic complex comprising Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate and Lactobacillus Ferment, and Anti-Light Shield 509. Signature products incorporating these ingredients were also showcased, attracting international visitors interested in experiencing them firsthand. Together, the exhibits illustrated the Group's ability to translate proprietary ingredient research into advanced skincare formulations.

To date, CHANDO Group has independently developed more than 20 core ingredients. Its R&D Center comprises 20 laboratories, with research capabilities spanning three core disciplines: skin science, ingredient science and product science. In April 2026, the Group established a Joint Laboratory for Scientific Beauty and Health in collaboration with the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The partnership focuses on advancing research into mitochondrial aging and precision classification of skin barrier characteristics, with the aim of translating fundamental scientific discoveries into innovative skincare solutions.

Through its participation in COSMETIC 360, CHANDO Group shared its approach to beauty innovation with the international cosmetics community: combining proprietary ingredient research with a deep understanding of Chinese skin to develop world-class skincare products driven by Chinese scientific innovation.

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