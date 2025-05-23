New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday and submitted a proposal seeking central support for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project.

Advertisement

The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

It will use lift irrigation and tunnels to connect the regions in three phases.

Advertisement

According to a release, a detailed financing plan has been proposed, building on earlier discussions with the Finance Ministry.

The Chief Minister said the project would benefit millions in drought-hit areas and serve as a model for river-linking across India. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected by June 2025.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "Had a productive meeting with Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji in Delhi today. We discussed the crucial Polavaram-Banakacherla project aimed at taking Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh. Powered by Centre-State collaboration, this river-linking initiative will ensure water access and long-term development for our people."

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to discuss and submit a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project, aiming to enhance water resource management and infrastructure development in the region.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme is a massive project proposed by the Andhra Pradesh Government at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore.

The plan involves diverting 200 TMC of water from the Godavari River at Polavaram to Rayalaseema through the Bollapalli reservoir and Banakacherla head regulator. The proposal seeks to interlink the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu will also meet with Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, to discuss research, innovation, and industrial science collaborations. He will also meet with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)