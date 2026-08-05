Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Celebrates 200 Years of Trust and Heritage with Exclusive Anniversary Offers and a Limited Edition Commemorative Coin

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, India's oldest heritage jeweller, has announced the commencement of its bicentennial celebrations, marking an extraordinary milestone of 200 years in the jewellery industry. Commemorating two centuries of trust, craftsmanship and enduring customer relationships, the company will host a special anniversary celebration across its stores from 6 August to 16 August 2026, accompanied by exclusive customer offers and the launch of a limited edition commemorative coin.

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Founded in 1826, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has remained a trusted name across generations, evolving with changing consumer preferences while preserving its legacy of craftsmanship and authenticity. Over the past two centuries, the brand has witnessed and navigated defining moments in India's history, including Independence and Partition in 1947, the Gold Control Act, economic reforms, demonetization and the COVID-19 pandemic, emerging stronger through its continued focus on quality, transparency and customer-centric service.

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The bicentennial celebration reflects the company's gratitude towards the millions of customers and families who have made Chandukaka Saraf Jewels a part of their most cherished milestones, from weddings and festivals to investments and heirloom purchases.

As part of the 200-year celebration, customers visiting Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores between 6 August to 16 August 2026 can avail themselves of exclusive anniversary offers. The first 200 customers at each store every day during the celebration period will be eligible for flat making charges of ₹499 to ₹1,099 per gram on selected gold jewellery, along with 30% off on making charges for silver jewellery and silver utensils, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

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Adding to the significance of the occasion, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has also unveiled its 200th Year Limited Edition Coin, a commemorative collectible created to celebrate the brand's bicentennial legacy. The limited edition coin serves as a tribute to two centuries of excellence in jewellery craftsmanship and the enduring relationships built with customers over generations.

Speaking on the milestone, a spokesperson for Chandukaka Saraf Jewels said, "Reaching 200 years is a rare achievement and a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us across generations. Every ornament we have crafted carries not just artistic value but also the emotions, traditions and memories of the families we serve. As we celebrate this bicentennial milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to every customer who has been part of our journey. While we remain deeply rooted in our heritage, we also look forward to continuing our legacy by embracing innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for future generations."

The anniversary celebrations also showcase specially curated jewellery collections that reflect the brand's rich heritage while incorporating contemporary design sensibilities for modern consumers. Through this initiative, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels aims to offer customers an opportunity to celebrate the historic milestone while experiencing the craftsmanship and quality that have defined the brand for two centuries.

As Chandukaka Saraf Jewels enters its third century, the company remains focused on preserving its legacy of trust while continuing to innovate across design, customer experience and retail excellence. The bicentennial celebration stands as a tribute not only to the brand's remarkable journey but also to the generations of customers whose confidence has been the cornerstone of its success.

Customers are invited to visit their nearest Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showroom from 6 August to 16 August 2026 to experience the anniversary celebrations, explore exclusive collections and offers, and be part of a historic milestone in India's jewellery industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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