Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Celebrates Mangalsutra Fest 2026 with Timeless Designs and Festive Jewellery Offers

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New Delhi [India], July 28: Celebrating over 200 years of legacy, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced the launch of Mangalsutra Fest 2026, a special campaign that celebrates the timeless significance of the Mangalsutra while offering customers attractive savings on gold, diamond, and silver jewellery across all its stores in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

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The Mangalsutra has long symbolized love, commitment, and togetherness in Indian culture. As fashion preferences continue to evolve, it has become a versatile jewellery essential that complements both traditional and contemporary styles. Through Mangalsutra Fest 2026, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels presents a thoughtfully curated collection of mangalsutra designs that beautifully blend heritage with modern elegance.

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As part of the festival, customers can enjoy Flat 40% OFF on making charges of Gold Jewellery (above 45 grams), Flat 100% OFF on making charges of Diamond Jewellery, and Flat 30% OFF on making charges of Silver Jewellery. These limited-period offers are designed to make premium jewellery more rewarding while delivering exceptional value.

The festival features an extensive collection crafted to suit diverse tastes and occasions. Customers can explore traditional Kundan gold mangalsutra designs, classic Geru-finish styles, lightweight everyday pieces, and intricately designed bridal and festive collections. The diamond mangalsutra design range showcases exquisite craftsmanship with brilliant diamonds and carefully selected coloured gemstones, offering a perfect blend of timeless beauty and contemporary design. The brand also presents a stylish collection of silver Mangalsutras and silver jewellery for younger buyers seeking affordable luxury without compromising on quality or craftsmanship.

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Speaking about the campaign, a spokesperson for Chandukaka Saraf Jewels said, "The Mangalsutra is one of the most meaningful jewellery purchases in a person's life. Through Mangalsutra Fest 2026, we aim to celebrate this cherished tradition while offering designs that reflect today's lifestyles. Our exclusive offers make it even more rewarding for customers to create memories that last a lifetime."

Built around the theme "Freeze Your Moment. Treasure It Forever.", the campaign highlights the emotional value associated with every jewellery purchase. Whether selecting a first Mangalsutra, celebrating an anniversary, upgrading an existing design, or choosing a thoughtful gift, customers can discover a wide range of designs to suit every preference and budget.

Known for its commitment to purity, transparency, exceptional craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels continues to uphold its legacy by combining traditional artistry with contemporary styling. Every piece is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans using premium materials while preserving the rich heritage of Indian jewellery.

Customers visiting Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores can also enjoy personalized assistance from experienced jewellery consultants who help them choose designs based on individual preferences, lifestyle, and budget.

Mangalsutra Fest 2026 is now live across all Chandukaka Saraf stores in Maharashtra and Karnataka. With its exclusive festive offers, timeless collections, and trusted legacy, the festival invites customers to celebrate life's special moments with jewellery that reflects elegance, tradition, and lasting value. Explore the full range at CS Jewels.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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