Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Expands Its Retail Footprint with the Launch of Its 27th Showroom in Khandwa

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: For nearly two centuries, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has brought together the rich traditions of Indian jewellery craftsmanship and the evolving preferences of modern consumers. Founded in 1827, the brand continues to build on its legacy of quality, trust, and design excellence as it prepares to inaugurate its first showroom in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, on November 5, 2026. The new showroom marks the brand’s 27th overall, adding to its retail presence across Maharashtra and Karnataka. This milestone reinforces its commitment to offering jewellery that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style.

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The launch of the Khandwa showroom is expected to enhance access to an extensive range of gold, diamond and silver jewellery collections for customers in and around the region.

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Located at Shubh Moti Complex, opposite Zhilla Hospital, Indore Road, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, the new showroom has been designed to offer a modern and welcoming jewellery-shopping experience. It combines contemporary retail infrastructure with personalised customer service. The store will feature an extensive portfolio of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs, catering to diverse customer preferences, occasions, and styles.

To celebrate the inauguration, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced special launch offers for customers. Gold jewellery will be available with making charges ranging from 3.99% to 9.99% per gram, while customers purchasing diamond jewellery can avail themselves of discounts of up to 100% on making charges. These offers will be valid from November 5 to November 15, 2026, exclusively at the Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showroom in Khandwa.

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Commenting on the expansion, Siddharth Shah, Director of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, said, “The new showroom reflects our commitment to strengthening our reach and bringing our jewellery collections closer to customers while delivering a shopping experience built on trust, transparency, quality, and innovation. We remain focused on offering a wide selection of jewellery, backed by superior craftsmanship and service excellence.”

Chandukaka Saraf Jewels remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction. All its gold jewellery is 100% HUID-hallmarked, ensuring transparency and reinforcing customer confidence in gold purity. The brand also offers a 100% value exchange policy on gold and diamond jewellery, giving customers greater flexibility and assurance, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The brand’s extensive jewellery portfolio includes certified diamonds and gemstones, along with silver jewellery priced based on purity. Featuring an exclusive range of designs across gold, diamond, silver and gemstone categories, its collections beautifully combine the timeless appeal of traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design sensibilities.

Beyond its diverse jewellery offerings, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels provides several value-added services to enhance the overall customer experience. These include complimentary gold purity checks, jewellery polishing and repair services. Through these initiatives, the brand continues to strengthen customer relationships by prioritizing trust, transparency, and quality service.

With the launch of its first showroom in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels aims to expand its regional presence and build stronger connections with customers in the surrounding areas. The new showroom further reflects the brand’s commitment to making its jewellery collections and personalized services more accessible while catering to the evolving preferences of today’s jewellery consumers. Explore more at CS Jewels.

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