Chandukaka Saraf Jewels - Ganpati Mandal Association and Branding Campaign – 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 16: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Maharashtra's most powerful cultural occasions and Pune is at the heart of this celebration. During the festival, streets, markets, residential neighbourhoods, commercial areas and public spaces experience a significant increase in pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Advertisement

For Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, the festival provides a natural connection between Lord Ganesha, auspicious beginnings, family traditions, prosperity and gold jewellery. Jewellery is traditionally associated with important family occasions and celebrations, making the category particularly relevant during the festive season.

Advertisement

Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has positioned itself around a heritage dating back to 1827, describing itself as a jewellery brand built on trust, transparency and generations of customer relationships. The company is currently celebrating its 200-year legacy. This heritage can be particularly powerful during Ganesh Chaturthi because the festival itself represents the continuity of Maharashtrian traditions across generations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Pune's most celebrated and culturally significant festivals, bringing together millions of devotees, families, communities, and visitors in an atmosphere of faith, tradition, celebration, and togetherness. 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi provides an excellent opportunity for Chandukaka Saraf Jewels to build a strong and memorable brand presence across Pune city by associating with prominent Ganpati mandals and becoming an integral part of the city's festive celebrations. Through a strategically planned Ganpati Mandal Marketing and Branding Campaign, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels can create extensive visibility across key locations while establishing a strong emotional connection with consumers through the shared values of tradition, auspiciousness, trust, and celebration. The campaign includes branding across selected high-footfall Ganpati mandals like Hirabagh Mandal, Khajina Vihir and Shri SevaMitra Mandal, covering major areas like Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Shaniwar Wada, Sadashiv Peth,Shivajinagar gaothan and Tilak Road, as well as a wider network of neighbourhood mandals, ensuring that the brand reaches diverse audiences across Pune city. Prominent branding opportunities can include welcome archways, running mandaps, hoardings, and a building wrap at Kadam Jahagirdar Building, opposite Dagdusheth Mandir, Shivaji Road – locations where devotees and visitors spend considerable time around the city.

Advertisement

The branding can be designed with an elegant jewellery-inspired visual identity, combining the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with the premium branding of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels.

Strategic coverage can focus on major areas of Pune city and surroundings as well as residential areas, helping the brand connect with both existing customers and potential new audiences coming from all across Maharashtra.

The objective of the campaign is to go beyond conventional logo placement and create a meaningful, premium, and culturally relevant brand experience. By combining the immense reach of Pune's Ganpati mandals with creative branding, experiential marketing, digital engagement, and community participation, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels can establish a distinctive presence during Ganesh Chaturthi and strengthen its association with trust, tradition, celebration, and timeless values.

This city-wide campaign can provide repeated visibility, strong consumer engagement, enhanced brand recall, and valuable goodwill making Ganesh Chaturthi an ideal platform for Chandukaka Saraf Jewels to celebrate Pune, connect with its people, and reinforce its position as a trusted name in jewellery for generations to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)